Balanagireddy: A carpenter-turned-explorer documents Kadapa’s hidden heritage

KADAPA: What began as a carpenter’s curiosity has turned into a mission to document Kadapa district’s hidden heritage. Adventure traveller Pippalla Balanagireddy (30) of Gollapalli village at Duvvur Mandal in Mydukur constituency, has dedicated himself to exploring and showcasing ancient temples, mysterious caves, and natural wonders through his YouTube channel @kadapanagireddy.
Over four years, he has uploaded 562 videos, including 500 on Kadapa’s historical sites. His efforts have earned him 1.91 million subscribers and the YouTube Gold Play Button.
Coming from an agricultural family, Balanagireddy discontinued studies at the primary school level itself, and learned carpentry. His interest in temples and caves grew as he watched similar YouTube videos and accompanied his friends RB Venkata Reddy and Siva Shankar Reddy on their visits to remote temple sites. He launched his YouTube channel in 2020.
Initially, he struggled with video editing and scripting, pausing content creation for a while. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he learned technical skills and started with comedy videos, which failed to gain traction. Realising the appeal of adventure travel vlogs, he shifted focus to Kadapa’s lesser-known temples and caves.
Balanagireddy’s breakthrough came with a video on Malleswara Swamy Temple in Mallegundam, which received overwhelming response. Since then, he has documented Brahmamgari Matham, Gandi Punyakshetram, Gandikota, Pushpagiri, Bugga Vanka’s British-era underground water tank, Belum Caves, Yaganti Caves, and Betamcherla Caves.
He secures permissions from forest authorities before venturing into dark caves, deep forests, and ancient ruins. He relies on subscriber comments, local shepherds, and villagers to discover new sites.
Despite the risks of venomous snakes and wild animals, Balanagireddy remains committed to showcasing Kadapa’s rich heritage. “Many vloggers focus on common tourist spots. I wanted to introduce places the world has never seen,” he says.
Beyond content creation, Balanagireddy performed funeral services for unclaimed bodies during the pandemic and continues to support wildlife conservation.
Through Neshtam Seva Samstha, Balanagireddy and his friends have installed water troughs for wild animals along the Mydukur-Porumamilla Ghat Road.
His passion for preserving heritage and nature has won him thousands of admirers, making his journey an inspiration for many.