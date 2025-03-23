Balanagireddy: A carpenter-turned-explorer documents Kadapa’s hidden heritage

KADAPA: What began as a carpenter’s curiosity has turned into a mission to document Kadapa district’s hidden heritage. Adventure traveller Pippalla Balanagireddy (30) of Gollapalli village at Duvvur Mandal in Mydukur constituency, has dedicated himself to exploring and showcasing ancient temples, mysterious caves, and natural wonders through his YouTube channel @kadapanagireddy.

Over four years, he has uploaded 562 videos, including 500 on Kadapa’s historical sites. His efforts have earned him 1.91 million subscribers and the YouTube Gold Play Button.

Coming from an agricultural family, Balanagireddy discontinued studies at the primary school level itself, and learned carpentry. His interest in temples and caves grew as he watched similar YouTube videos and accompanied his friends RB Venkata Reddy and Siva Shankar Reddy on their visits to remote temple sites. He launched his YouTube channel in 2020.

Initially, he struggled with video editing and scripting, pausing content creation for a while. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he learned technical skills and started with comedy videos, which failed to gain traction. Realising the appeal of adventure travel vlogs, he shifted focus to Kadapa’s lesser-known temples and caves.

Balanagireddy’s breakthrough came with a video on Malleswara Swamy Temple in Mallegundam, which received overwhelming response. Since then, he has documented Brahmamgari Matham, Gandi Punyakshetram, Gandikota, Pushpagiri, Bugga Vanka’s British-era underground water tank, Belum Caves, Yaganti Caves, and Betamcherla Caves.