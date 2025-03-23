Promoting scientific awareness: A decade of inspiring young minds in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: For the past decade, NT Purushothama, an Education Assistant at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, has been a driving force in promoting scientific awareness among schoolchildren in the region. His dedication to nurturing young minds and fostering a passion for science has made a notable impact on students in city schools and colleges.

Purushothama’s role extends beyond traditional teaching—he encourages children to explore scientific research and innovation, inspiring them to question, experiment, and discover. “He is truly the man behind science education awareness among schoolchildren,” said school correspondent S Vishwanath Reddy. “He has been instrumental in igniting curiosity and fostering a love for science in many students,” he added.

Despite the constraints of his job role, Purushothama has reached over 20,000 students, directly or indirectly, through various scientific awareness programmes. “My goal is to make science relevant and relatable for children,” he told TNIE. “I want to inspire them to think critically, solve problems, and contribute to scientific advancement.”

Purushothama’s passion for science began in his fifth grade when his father built an Aryabhatta model, sparking his interest. This early exposure motivated him to participate in science exhibitions and visit the Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum in Bengaluru, which deepened his fascination with the subject.