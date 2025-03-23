Women TPCODL engineers push tech boundaries

BHUBANESWAR: Till a few years back, the role of testing an energy meter would only see male faces. But at TPCODL’s energy meter testing lab in the city, a group of women engineers are now proving that technical expertise in this field has breached gender boundaries.

Set up in 2021, the lab is run by five women engineers who are responsible for ensuring precision in metering. Led by superintending engineer Tanuja Behera, the team comprises Namita Rani Muduli, Asima Rath, Subhashree Sasmita and Sunanda Rani Dalai, all skilled engineers specialising in electrical disciplines. In fact, Tanjua heads TPCODL’s testing labs both in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack which were accredited by the National Accreditation Board for testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in 2023.

Tanuja feels being part of a smart meter lab is both a responsibility and privilege. “Every test we conduct plays a crucial role in ensuring accurate billing, thereby helping the customer and the company. Every smart meter that is procured by the company, is first tested in our lab by our women engineers and then sent to the field for installation,” she said.