CHENNAI: Twelve years of bonded labour stole R Asha’s freedom, but not her spirit. What began as a small loan of Rs 4,000 to build a hut became a nightmare, trapping her family in a wood-cutting unit in Ranipet. Beaten, underpaid, and forced to work without hope, Asha endured relentless suffering—until her rescue in 2017. Today, she has turned her pain into purpose, leading efforts to support and uplift fellow survivors. As a leader in the Released Bonded Labourer’s Association (RBLA), she ensures that others never endure what she once underwent, proving that resilience can break even the strongest chains.

Now 37, Asha helps labourers obtain crucial documents like Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and community certificates, enabling them to access government benefits. Most importantly, she lends emotional support to survivors still struggling to regain their lives and raises awareness in her community about the perils of bonded labour.

“The pain I went through, I do not want anyone else to experience it. Many of my fellow Irular tribe members fall into bonded labour due to ignorance. Now, with various government schemes offering allowances and other benefits, I help them access available resources,” said Asha, who also runs a women’s self-help group with fellow survivors.

Though Asha cannot read or write, she has not let that stop her from working for her community. “Whenever I need to write applications or fill out forms, I ask my grandchildren for help,” she said. Recently, Asha was invited to deliver a TED talk about her struggles at an educational institution in Chennai.

After over a decade in bondage, it was challenging for Asha and her family to restart their lives, but with strong determination, they managed to do so. With financial help from the district administration for rehabilitation, Asha purchased goats and earned her livelihood by rearing them. Reflecting on her painful past, Asha recalled that she and her husband were paid only Rs 150 per week for cutting wooden logs, and abuse and beatings were a daily reality.