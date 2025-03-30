Magnum Wings: Chava Abhiram’s startup pioneers India’s air taxi revolution

GUNTUR: Imagine a future where flying taxis are as accessible as cabs. Robotics engineer Chava Abhiram is bringing this vision to life through Magnum Wings, a Guntur-based startup pioneering India’s air taxi revolution.

Founded in 2019, Magnum Wings has developed India’s first two-seater air taxi prototype, the V2 eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) model. The aircraft can reach speed of 100 km/h, cover 40 km, and fly at an altitude of up to 2,000 feet. Designed to ease urban congestion, this innovation offers a time-saving alternative to road travel.

Unlike many aviation projects, Magnum Wings is manufacturing its air taxis locally, with only the motors sourced externally. This approach reduces costs, creates jobs, and strengthens India’s technological self-reliance. The V2 eVTOL features eight motors, eight propellers, and eight batteries, ensuring redundancy for safety. Even if multiple components fail mid-flight, the aircraft can continue operating. It also has an emergency parachute system. The model, with a payload capacity of 220 kg, accommodates two passengers and requires a landing space of just 3.5 to 4 metres.