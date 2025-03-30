Magnum Wings: Chava Abhiram’s startup pioneers India’s air taxi revolution

GUNTUR: Imagine a future where flying taxis are as accessible as cabs. Robotics engineer Chava Abhiram is bringing this vision to life through Magnum Wings, a Guntur-based startup pioneering India’s air taxi revolution.
Founded in 2019, Magnum Wings has developed India’s first two-seater air taxi prototype, the V2 eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) model. The aircraft can reach speed of 100 km/h, cover 40 km, and fly at an altitude of up to 2,000 feet. Designed to ease urban congestion, this innovation offers a time-saving alternative to road travel.
Unlike many aviation projects, Magnum Wings is manufacturing its air taxis locally, with only the motors sourced externally. This approach reduces costs, creates jobs, and strengthens India’s technological self-reliance. The V2 eVTOL features eight motors, eight propellers, and eight batteries, ensuring redundancy for safety. Even if multiple components fail mid-flight, the aircraft can continue operating. It also has an emergency parachute system. The model, with a payload capacity of 220 kg, accommodates two passengers and requires a landing space of just 3.5 to 4 metres.
With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) drafting air taxi regulations, India is on the verge of an urban air mobility revolution. Magnum Wings is leading this transformation.
Building an aviation company in Guntur, a tier-three city, was challenging. Speaking to TNIE, Abhiram noted that finding skilled professionals delayed the company’s growth. However, Magnum Wings now has over 60 employees and is preparing to launch its three-seater X4 model within a month. Abhiram, determined to establish Magnum Wings in his hometown, believes Amaravati’s innovation-driven policies will support his venture. He hopes to discuss eVTOL technology’s potential in connectivity, logistics, and emergency services with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. Congratulating Abhiram on social media, Lokesh stated, “Your innovation propels Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of urban air mobility.”
Magnum Wings is also developing eVTOLs for medical logistics and police surveillance. These aircraft, capable of flying for six hours at altitudes of 4,000–5,000 feet, are suited for critical services.