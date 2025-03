TIRUCHY: In the quiet village of Nagalapuram in Thuraiyur, nestled away from the bustling cities, a remarkable story unfolds—a tale of resilience and triumph against the odds. Manikandan, a 22-year-old deaf youth, stands defiant in adversity. The fact that he was born into an agricultural family, has transformed what many would deem crippling limitations into the very essence of his strength. With a heart full of dreams and an indomitable spirit, he has risen above the confines of his circumstances, amassing around 150 medals and prizes, including glimmering bronzes and silvers at the prestigious Deaflympics. His journey is fraught with challenges that would send most retreating, but not Manikandan.

Manikandan was drawn to athletics from a young age, particularly running and long jump. Though his village lacked the facilities to nurture his passion, he refused to let that hold him back. He turned his town’s open fields and unpaved roads into his training tracks. His dedication to improving his skills and his love for sports drove him to practise relentlessly, showing his commitment to achieving his goals.

Manikandan’s life transformed after he entered Jamal Mohammed College to pursue a BA in History. Staying in a hostel gave him access to better facilities. He began training at Anna Stadium, which became his second home. Every morning, he got up at 5 am and reached the tracks at 5.30 am to practise until 8.30 am. After attending college classes, he returned to the stadium for a second practice round, training until the evening. His commitment to his sport was unwavering, and this demanding schedule began to pay off.