Namala Jyothsna: From household duties to drone didi

KADAPA: Namala Jyothsna, a drone pilot from K Appayapalle in Kamalapuram Municipality, YSR Kadapa district, is a testament to how determination and hard work can break the glass ceiling.

Once confined to household duties, Jyothsna now operates agricultural drones, earning a stable income through the Union government’s “Namo Drone Didi” initiative.

Launched to integrate technology into farming, the scheme helps farmers cover larger areas in less time by using drones for pesticide spraying. Jyothsna, selected from Kamalapuram, completed her training and now flies her own drone across nine mandals. This initiative is part of the Union government’s push to introduce drone-based farming in 100 districts, including YSR Kadapa.

Jyothsna’s journey began when she became a leader of the Nikitha Self-Help Group. Her active involvement caught the attention of the DRDA officials, who helped her establish a mini nursery under the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) programme during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of KVK, she cultivated marigolds, lemons, pumpkins, brinjals, and chilli crops, later selling them to farmers. She also experimented with organic farming and Sri Vari paddy cultivation to support local farmers.