Namala Jyothsna: From household duties to drone didi

KADAPA: Namala Jyothsna, a drone pilot from K Appayapalle in Kamalapuram Municipality, YSR Kadapa district, is a testament to how determination and hard work can break the glass ceiling.
Once confined to household duties, Jyothsna now operates agricultural drones, earning a stable income through the Union government’s “Namo Drone Didi” initiative.
Launched to integrate technology into farming, the scheme helps farmers cover larger areas in less time by using drones for pesticide spraying. Jyothsna, selected from Kamalapuram, completed her training and now flies her own drone across nine mandals. This initiative is part of the Union government’s push to introduce drone-based farming in 100 districts, including YSR Kadapa.
Jyothsna’s journey began when she became a leader of the Nikitha Self-Help Group. Her active involvement caught the attention of the DRDA officials, who helped her establish a mini nursery under the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) programme during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of KVK, she cultivated marigolds, lemons, pumpkins, brinjals, and chilli crops, later selling them to farmers. She also experimented with organic farming and Sri Vari paddy cultivation to support local farmers.
When the Union government launched the ‘Dhaksha Drones’ scheme, Jyothsna’s experience with self-help groups made her an ideal candidate. She received her drone pilot training in Hyderabad in December 2023 and was presented with her drone at a Guntur launch event in March 2024. By March 27, 2024, the drone had reached her home, and Jyothsna began flying it across Kamalapuram, Chennur, Vallur, Chinthakommadinne, Kadapa, Vemula, Siddavatam, Mydukur, and Khajipet mandals. Charging Rs 400 per acre, she has already covered 700 acres, earning nearly Rs 3 lakh in just 58 days, with a profit of Rs 1.5 lakh.
Jyothsna’s inspiring journey also earned her an invitation from Centre last year for the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, where she proudly represented Kadapa district. Her remarkable feat was also recognised at the Republic Day celebrations, where she flew a DRDA drone and was awarded a Rs 25,000 cash prize.
“I never imagined becoming a drone pilot. As a self-help group leader and KVK member, I got this golden opportunity,” says Jyothsna. Now, Jyothsna is not only empowering herself but also creating job opportunities for others, proving that financial independence and empowerment are possible with the right opportunities and a willingness to work hard, irrespective of gender.