CHENNAI: In the crucible of Kolathur, where the scent of engine oil mingled with the spark of invention, a quiet alchemy unfolded. Shankar Jai Kishan, who spoke the language of gears and dreams, sculpted mobility from metal and will. Fifty-nine-year-old Shankar Jai Kishan, who retrofits cars and bikes for disabled people, was busy at his workshop in Kolathur, north Chennai, checking and rechecking to see if the vehicles he retrofitted were perfect and ready for delivery. He did this while constantly murmuring words of praise for his staff.

Since Shankar Jai Kishan took voluntary retirement from his Signal Inspector post at Southern Railway in 2018, he has retrofitted hundreds of cars and bikes. He took voluntary retirement to pursue his passion for retrofitting vehicles for disabled persons so they have no mobility issues.

The electronics and telecommunications diploma holder later became a mechanic. Shankar says it all started with seeing his close friend Krishna, whose legs and left hand were affected by polio, and the happiness that heights and high altitudes would bring him.

“Krishna and I have been close friends from childhood. I used to carry him piggyback wherever we went. One day, when I took him to a tall building, the happiness, excitement, and joy I saw on his face couldn’t be described in words. He was on clould nine,” said Shankar.

“My friend loves heights and high altitudes. So, we decided to go on an expedition to the Himalayas. To do that, our friend needed a vehicle. But we didn’t have money. So, we planned to complete our studies, write exams, and secure a government job. We both did as we planned. Then we managed to buy an M80 bike, after which the biggest challenge was retrofitting it so my friend could drive to the Himalayas independently.”