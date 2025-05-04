A martial arts champion and his vision for tribal sports

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the heart of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, a remarkable talent has emerged from the Bagatha tribe. Pangi Chitti Babu, a 32-year-old karate champion, currently serves as a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) in Iragai Panchayat at Araku Valley. His journey from a small agricultural family to the international karate stage is truly inspiring. Born and raised in Lotheru village, Chitti Babu developed an interest in martial arts as a child, inspired by action movies. His fascination grew during his school and college years, fueling his desire to master the discipline. After completing his schooling and Intermediate education, he pursued engineering in Visakhapatnam, where he joined the Dragon Force Martial Arts Academy.
His dedication and natural talent quickly caught the attention of his coach, CH Satish Kumar, who not only trained him but also provided financial assistance to help him participate in state and national-level competitions. Chitti Babu emphasized that competing at the international level requires substantial financial investment, for training, diet, and travel expenses. Recognizing his potential, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) extended partial financial assistance to cover his travel expenses for international events. Chitti Babu expressed deep gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who played a crucial role in advocating for financial assistance for tribal athletes through ITDA.
Chitti Babu recalled, “During a recent visit to Araku, I met Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and he assured me that the State government would support me in pursuing my martial arts dreams at the highest level.” Beyond his personal achievements, Chitti Babu has trained around 50 students from his community, many of whom have won state and national-level medals. His dream is to establish a Martial Arts Training Academy where young tribal athletes can hone their skills.
His father, Ramachandar, expressed pride in his son’s remarkable achievements, saying, “Coming from a farming family in a rural village, my son’s hard work and perseverance have brought honor to our family and village.” He requested the ITDA to provide dedicated land for training, allowing his son to guide local talent and ensure professional coaching for young athletes .
Chitti Babu’s notable achievements include winning gold medals at the 2nd AP State Open Karate Championship (2011) and the 5th All India Open Karate Championship (2012), both held in Visakhapatnam. He received his Black Belt in 2013 and went on to win several international championships, including the 12th WKI International Karate Championship (2014) in Gujarat, and the 1st Indo-Nepal International Karate Championship (2016) in Maharashtra. He also represented India at the 15th WKI International Karate Championship (2017) in Sri Lanka, where he won a gold medal.
He continued to represent India on the global stage, participating in the 9th Thailand Open Karate Championship (2019) in Bangkok, and again in the Thailand Open Karate Championship (2022) in Thailand. He also won a silver medal at the 24th All India Karate Championship (2022) in Odisha. With dedicated government backing and ITDA support, his training academy could transform the lives of tribal athletes, providing them opportunities to compete globally. His resilience and passion for martial arts continue to inspire young athletes in his community, proving that determination can turn even the most challenging dreams into reality.