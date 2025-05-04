A martial arts champion and his vision for tribal sports

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the heart of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, a remarkable talent has emerged from the Bagatha tribe. Pangi Chitti Babu, a 32-year-old karate champion, currently serves as a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) in Iragai Panchayat at Araku Valley. His journey from a small agricultural family to the international karate stage is truly inspiring. Born and raised in Lotheru village, Chitti Babu developed an interest in martial arts as a child, inspired by action movies. His fascination grew during his school and college years, fueling his desire to master the discipline. After completing his schooling and Intermediate education, he pursued engineering in Visakhapatnam, where he joined the Dragon Force Martial Arts Academy.

His dedication and natural talent quickly caught the attention of his coach, CH Satish Kumar, who not only trained him but also provided financial assistance to help him participate in state and national-level competitions. Chitti Babu emphasized that competing at the international level requires substantial financial investment, for training, diet, and travel expenses. Recognizing his potential, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) extended partial financial assistance to cover his travel expenses for international events. Chitti Babu expressed deep gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who played a crucial role in advocating for financial assistance for tribal athletes through ITDA.

Chitti Babu recalled, “During a recent visit to Araku, I met Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and he assured me that the State government would support me in pursuing my martial arts dreams at the highest level.” Beyond his personal achievements, Chitti Babu has trained around 50 students from his community, many of whom have won state and national-level medals. His dream is to establish a Martial Arts Training Academy where young tribal athletes can hone their skills.