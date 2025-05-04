From tiny village to IAS, the success story of Banna Venkatesh

SRIKAKULAM: lladapeta, a tiny village located in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district hogged the limelight with Bana Venkatesh, achieving All India Rank (AIR) 15th in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Venkatesh, is the eldest son of Banna Chandra Rao and Rohini, a middle class family relying on agriculture. He studied up to Class-V at an English medium convent at his home town and was later shifted to a private school in Srikakulam district headquarters where he completed Class X. He then moved to Visakhapatnam where he studied Intermediate MPC group. Venkatesh did his engineering (B.Tech) at National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, and got a job through campus selection in the final year. He was not happy with the software job as an engineer as it was not suitable to his attitude to do service to people. After number of brain storming events and discussions with his friends finally Venkatesh took a firm decision to appear for UPSC examinations and resigned his job in 2021.

In the first attempt in 2022 Venkatesh failed in UPSC preliminary examinations, but gained lot of experience, learned tips, estimated preparation levels and finding backdrops through self-introspection. By overcoming all the draw backs again attempted second time in 2023 and secured all India level 467 rank and got selected for Indian Police Service (IPS).

Now he is on training at Sardhar Vallabha Bhai Patel National Police Academy (SVBPNPA) at Hyderabad. Venkatesh was not satisfied with his IPS selection. His ultimate goal was to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. To achieve his dream Venkatesh appeared third time in 2024 for UPSC examinations and secured all India level 15 rank and selected for IAS. He wants to serve his people by providing quality education, health care and to arrest migrations in seeking livelihood as he witnessed all the above three aspects from his childhood.