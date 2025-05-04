Samaleswari temple’s drive to bring back sparrows

SAMBALPUR: Sparrows, that were once a common sight around Samaleswari temple, have gradually disappeared, with the urban growth robbing the little birds of their nesting sites. But with temple premises now widened and tall constructions cleared to pave way for SAMALEI project, efforts are being made to draw the birds back.

In an initiative spearheaded by Sanjay Baboo, president of the Samaleswari Temple Trust Board, bird nests are being installed across the temple premises with an aim to create a welcoming environment for the sparrows. Currently, 10 earthen bird nests have been put up on several trees on the temple premises. Also, paddy stalks have been hung and water vessels placed at multiple locations to fulfil the food and water needs of theses birds.

“I remember seeing house sparrows flocking near the temple during my childhood. But, due to rapid urbanisation and several concrete structures coming up around the shrine, they became a thing of the past. Now that there is widespread greenery and several trees on the temple premises, I thought of giving it another try with the hope of welcoming the sparrows back to the temple. I believe it is possible if we create a conducive environment for them,” Sanjay said.

The nests have been placed away from the main shrine to avoid crowd. “Earlier, we had tried putting up few nests on the watchtower of the temple, but some experts suggested that we place them on trees instead. We are looking for other nesting options and trying to improve the atmosphere to support their nesting,” he added.