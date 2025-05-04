This Waste-to-art sculpture near Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar honours Akshaya Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the monotonous hum of city life and concrete jungle taking over, a new presence quietly commands attention at Kalinga Studio square here. Carefully crafted from scrap, stands tall an art installation that is not just art but a tribute to the man whose voice was, and still is, an emotion for every Odia - Akshaya Mohanty.
Made using scrap materials of old vehicles and other industrial waste, what makes the structure even more unique, is that it not only commemorates the music legend but also repurposes an unused corner near the busy Kalinga studio square, into a vibrant cultural landmark.
Created by the Odisha Progressive Artist Group (OPAG), the 12-feet-tall face installation of Mohanty, fondly known as ‘Khoka Bhai’, has been built with 12 tonne of vehicle scraps, especially unused metal parts of two-wheelers and four-wheelers and unused materials from construction sites over a period of one month. The structure is part of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s initiative of transforming unused spaces in the city with creative ‘waste to art’ drive during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave in January.
Sculptor and OPAG member Priyaranjan Baral, who led the project, said, “The sculpture is more than just an artistic display. It’s a homage to a man whose music still lives in our hearts.”
He said when BMC approached them for the art installation project near Kalinga studio, they proposed the legendary Odia playback singer’s name among a few others considering the location that carries its own legacy of Odia filmmaking. “We used a clay model and plaster of paris (POP) mold as base to build the statue at our workshop. Later it was taken to the repurposed site for installation,” he said.
Born on October 12, 1936 in Cuttack, the late legendary singer who also wore the hat of a composer, actor, filmmaker, lyricist and writer, has a long list of hit songs in Odia to his credit. Mohanty’s first playback song was ‘Gori Gori Gori’ from the 1959 Odia film ‘Maa’. He had also recorded his first song, ‘Gadiala Bhai Dharichhi Sura Re’, in the 1950s.
Welcoming the transformation, Pratyush Rout, a college-goer, said the site, once just an unused corner, has become a cultural hub offering people a space to remember Khoka Bhai and taking pride in his heritage.
BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation N Ganesh Babu said, “Apart from offering heartfelt tribute to the legendary Odia singer, lyricist and writer, the sculpture also sensitises the public about conscious and sustainable waste management practices.”
Officials of the civic body said they have likewise also transformed at least 10 unused spaces in the city with waste-to-art installations, displaying the blend of creativity with environmental awareness, to inspire the next generation.