This Waste-to-art sculpture near Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar honours Akshaya Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the monotonous hum of city life and concrete jungle taking over, a new presence quietly commands attention at Kalinga Studio square here. Carefully crafted from scrap, stands tall an art installation that is not just art but a tribute to the man whose voice was, and still is, an emotion for every Odia - Akshaya Mohanty.

Made using scrap materials of old vehicles and other industrial waste, what makes the structure even more unique, is that it not only commemorates the music legend but also repurposes an unused corner near the busy Kalinga studio square, into a vibrant cultural landmark.

Created by the Odisha Progressive Artist Group (OPAG), the 12-feet-tall face installation of Mohanty, fondly known as ‘Khoka Bhai’, has been built with 12 tonne of vehicle scraps, especially unused metal parts of two-wheelers and four-wheelers and unused materials from construction sites over a period of one month. The structure is part of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s initiative of transforming unused spaces in the city with creative ‘waste to art’ drive during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave in January.

Sculptor and OPAG member Priyaranjan Baral, who led the project, said, “The sculpture is more than just an artistic display. It’s a homage to a man whose music still lives in our hearts.”