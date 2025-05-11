AI graduate from Andhra Pradesh empowers tribal farmers with eco-friendly innovations

PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM; Gembali Gowtham, a 30-year-old Data Science and Artificial Intelligence graduate from Parvathipuram-Manyam district, is transforming agriculture through innovation.
Despite hailing from a middle-class family in one of the State’s most underdeveloped regions, Gowtham has emerged as an inventor and entrepreneur, designed eco-friendly electric devices meant to ease the burden of small and marginal farmers and tribal communities.
After completing his post-graduation from GITAM University and a master’s in AI in Mumbai, Gowtham initially pursued a career in software. However, his passion for practical solutions led him to leave his job and join Wassan India, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on sustainable agriculture in rainfed areas. At Wassan, he worked as a Research and Development Engineer, developing affordable agricultural tools aimed at empowering rural farmers.
One of his key inventions is a mini solar water pump, designed specifically for tribal farmers in hilltop villages prone to wild elephant attacks. Gowtham’s innovation ensures that farmers have reliable access to water without incurring high costs.
Another notable invention is the mini millet dehuller, particularly for tribal farmers. Resembling a mixer but functioning as a mill, it reduces the physical strain of manual dehulling and is priced to be affordable for small farmers. Additionally, the mini portable sprayer is designed to ease the workload for women farmers, weighing just 2 kg and capable of spraying up to 400 litres through a 200-foot hose with a single charge.
Beyond agriculture, Gowtham’s passion for engineering has also led to innovations in electric mobility. He has developed 13 e-bike models, including India’s first steering-less car, a solar e-bike, and a rocket bike that earned him a Guinness World Record for building it in just 15 hours. His e-bikes are tailored for diverse groups, including women, children, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.
In 2024, Gowtham launched his own venture, Nature Farm Easy Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., with support from organisations like Wassan, Selco Foundation, and Earthon Foundation. The company focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture through innovative electric tools, aiming to make farming more affordable, efficient and environmentally friendly.
Gowtham is now developing new products such as solar tractors, battery-operated tillers, wind-powered tree fans, and electric solar weeders. He also employs 10 locals in his Research and Development (R&D) facility, further contributing to the region’s economic development.
“Creating practical solutions for small farmers has always been my passion,” Gowtham told TNIE. “I want to make a positive impact on rural communities and see them thrive with affordable, eco-friendly tools. The support from foundations and the positive response from farmers keep me motivated to invent more,” he added.