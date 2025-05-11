AI graduate from Andhra Pradesh empowers tribal farmers with eco-friendly innovations

PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM; Gembali Gowtham, a 30-year-old Data Science and Artificial Intelligence graduate from Parvathipuram-Manyam district, is transforming agriculture through innovation.

Despite hailing from a middle-class family in one of the State’s most underdeveloped regions, Gowtham has emerged as an inventor and entrepreneur, designed eco-friendly electric devices meant to ease the burden of small and marginal farmers and tribal communities.

After completing his post-graduation from GITAM University and a master’s in AI in Mumbai, Gowtham initially pursued a career in software. However, his passion for practical solutions led him to leave his job and join Wassan India, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on sustainable agriculture in rainfed areas. At Wassan, he worked as a Research and Development Engineer, developing affordable agricultural tools aimed at empowering rural farmers.

One of his key inventions is a mini solar water pump, designed specifically for tribal farmers in hilltop villages prone to wild elephant attacks. Gowtham’s innovation ensures that farmers have reliable access to water without incurring high costs.

Another notable invention is the mini millet dehuller, particularly for tribal farmers. Resembling a mixer but functioning as a mill, it reduces the physical strain of manual dehulling and is priced to be affordable for small farmers. Additionally, the mini portable sprayer is designed to ease the workload for women farmers, weighing just 2 kg and capable of spraying up to 400 litres through a 200-foot hose with a single charge.