Desi boys rule dangals in Gadag

GADAG: For 70 years, the villagers of Jakkali in Gadag district have upheld the tradition of kusti, or ‘desi dangal’. It is a sport passed down the generations, with village seniors and kusti pehelwans teaching youngsters and encouraging them to participate in local, regional and state-level competitions. Jakkali village, in Ron taluk of the district, is home to more than 50 pehelwans, with many coming in from neighbouring villages to learn kusti here.

A traditional vyayam shale or ‘garadi mane’ was built here in 1959, encouraging youngsters from the region to join and bring in medals and awards. The kusti is held on a ground where pehelwans throw each other into the mud, as they are cheered on by supporters. In the garadi mane, pehelwans have to typically lift gajas of different weights, drag weights of hundreds of kilos and pull stones weighing 75kg to 100kg as part of their exercises.

Love for the sport has survived many generations -- senior pehelwans teach specific skills to youngsters who are sent like warriors for kustis organised at village or town-level dangals during annual fairs. The fighters know a variety of traditional dangals like Bhimaseni pattu, Udakh, Nikhal, Jarasandhi pattu etc taught by kusti trainers who put in several hours to perfect the skill.

Matches are held every three years during the fair for the local deity. This year, the fair was organised in Jakkali, and desi dangal competitions were held, with many wrestlers from surrounding districts taking part.