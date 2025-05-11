From silence to strength: Mother defies social stigma

VIJAYAWADA: In a society where conformity often overshadows compassion, Boyapati Anjali’s story stands as a rare testimony to a mother’s journey through personal turmoil, societal judgment, and unconditional love.

Hailing from Ongole, Prakasam District, Anjali’s life changed when her son, Vishnu Teja, a bright and creative child, revealed his identity as a homosexual during his Intermediate years in Hyderabad. Her journey is a powerful reminder that acceptance begins at home and that a mother’s love, once enlightened, can challenge even the most deeply rooted stigmas.

Initially unaware of the differences between gender and sexuality, Anjali, like many Indian parents, struggled to understand. Her husband’s reaction was severe, filled with anger and even violence, leaving both mother and son isolated within their own home.

Vishnu’s mental health deteriorated as he faced depression, discrimination, and the abrupt halt of his education. When he filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, Anjali, fearing harm, pleaded with officials to withdraw it.

Born as the only child to loving parents, Anjali lost her mother at the age of ten and was raised with deep care by her father, a government employee. In 1986, she got married and became a mother to a daughter and later to Vishnu, the first male child in a joint family, who was deeply adored by all.

Vishnu, a creative and socially active student, was elected school pupil leader by 3,000 peers and had a passion for Telugu literature. During his Intermediate years in Hyderabad, Anjali noticed his emotional bond with male friends, and her husband reacted harshly.