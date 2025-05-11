From silence to strength: Mother defies social stigma

VIJAYAWADA: In a society where conformity often overshadows compassion, Boyapati Anjali’s story stands as a rare testimony to a mother’s journey through personal turmoil, societal judgment, and unconditional love.
Hailing from Ongole, Prakasam District, Anjali’s life changed when her son, Vishnu Teja, a bright and creative child, revealed his identity as a homosexual during his Intermediate years in Hyderabad. Her journey is a powerful reminder that acceptance begins at home and that a mother’s love, once enlightened, can challenge even the most deeply rooted stigmas.
Initially unaware of the differences between gender and sexuality, Anjali, like many Indian parents, struggled to understand. Her husband’s reaction was severe, filled with anger and even violence, leaving both mother and son isolated within their own home.
Vishnu’s mental health deteriorated as he faced depression, discrimination, and the abrupt halt of his education. When he filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, Anjali, fearing harm, pleaded with officials to withdraw it.
Born as the only child to loving parents, Anjali lost her mother at the age of ten and was raised with deep care by her father, a government employee. In 1986, she got married and became a mother to a daughter and later to Vishnu, the first male child in a joint family, who was deeply adored by all.
Vishnu, a creative and socially active student, was elected school pupil leader by 3,000 peers and had a passion for Telugu literature. During his Intermediate years in Hyderabad, Anjali noticed his emotional bond with male friends, and her husband reacted harshly.
Although initially confused, she slowly began to understand with Vishnu’s patient guidance. He later completed his Master’s in Biotechnology in Chennai. Despite societal pressure and domestic opposition, Anjali chose her son’s happiness over social norms. Selling land inherited from her late father, she ensured Vishnu continued his education and supported him through his advocacy work in the LGBTQIA+ movement.
Following her husband’s death, Anjali stood by her son more firmly than ever, attending events, meeting community leaders, and learning to speak out. Today, Vishnu Teja is a vocal LGBTQ+ rights activist, and Anjali has become his strongest ally, challenging traditional ideas of marriage and family.
Speaking to TNIE, she boldly asks, “Why is it wrong to bring a son-in-law home instead of a daughter-in-law?” No longer feeling the need to explain herself to relatives who offer unsolicited advice or whisper judgments, Anjali stands firm. Speaking to TNIE, Vishnu, the gay rights activist says, “My mother was once my only refuge and is now my greatest strength. She journeyed from confusion to courage, from fear to fierce love, not just accepting me, but standing beside me with pride. In a world that questioned my identity, she became the answer with unconditional love.”