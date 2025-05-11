Turning grief into hope: A mother’s mission for safer roads

GUNTUR: For Chigurupati Vimala, a mother from Unduru village in East Godavari district, grief became a mission. After losing her 20-year-old son Sudheekshan in a tragic road accident in 2006, she transformed her personal loss into a movement that now impacts thousands across Andhra Pradesh.

Within 10 days of his demise, she established the Sudheekshan Foundation in his memory, with a vision to promote road safety and provide emergency care for the victims.

Sudheekshan (20), was returning home on a motorbike when he was hit by a speeding truck. “His life could have been saved if he had received first-aid in time,” recalls Vimala.

Vimala was born into a middle-class agricultural family. She holds a postgraduate degree in Public Administration from Nagarjuna University and completed teacher training in Hyderabad. In 1982, she moved to the Krishna district and started a school in Kankipadu to provide free education to rural children - a service she continued until 2007.

Now, the Sudheekshan Foundation is one of Andhra Pradesh’s well-recognised grassroots organisations working in road safety and accident rehabilitation. A major part of its work has been providing prosthetic limbs to road accident victims for young people who, like her son, suffered life-changing injuries.