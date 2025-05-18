Dairy drives change

ASSAM: In the quiet village of Rongajan, nestled just six kilometres from Lakhimpur town in northern Assam, a remarkable transformation is underway—led by a young woman who swapped the corporate cubicle for cow sheds and community uplift.

Banashree Hazarika, a postgraduate in banking and insurance from Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, left behind a promising banking career to chase a dream rooted in self-reliance, sustainability, and social impact. What began as a personal quest has grown into a women-led dairy movement that’s changing the lives of many in her region.

Today, Banashree is not just a successful dairy farmer—she is the face of rural entrepreneurship in Lakhimpur. Her journey, though inspiring, was not without its share of raised eyebrows, challenges, and setbacks.

“When I decided to quit my banking job and buy livestock, some people thought I was crazy,” she recalls. “But I’ve always been someone who follows through with what I start. I don’t rest until I’ve executed my plans.” Her decision was sparked by a simple, everyday inconvenience—milk scarcity in her joint family.

Even with cows at home, the supply was inadequate when the entire family gathered for tea and snacks. That recurring shortfall nudged Banashree to think bigger: “I realised this wasn’t just our problem. Our village too lacked sufficient milk supply. That’s when the idea to do something in the dairy sector took root.”