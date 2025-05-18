From failure to flourishing: NTR district woman farmer finds success through natural farming

VIJAYAWADA: Amidst the harsh realities of erratic vagaries of nature, soil degradation, and dwindling farm incomes, a woman farmer from Chevuturu village in G Konduru mandal of NTR district has emerged as a symbol of resilience and achieved success through Natural Farming. K Ramadevi, once disillusioned by repeated crop failures, has built a sustainable livelihood using methods that require minimal water and chemical inputs.

For years, Ramadevi and her husband Srinivas Rao struggled with mono-cropping cotton on their 2.30-acre land. “The soil had turned hard as stone due to excessive use of fertilizers. We had no borewell and depended on neighbours for irrigation water just to keep our 42 mango trees alive,” she recalled.

After facing repeated crop failures, the family abandoned farming for nearly five years. A turning point came in 2018 when Ramadevi attended a natural farming awareness session by the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS). As the leader of a local Self-Help Group, she began experimenting with a kitchen garden.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramadevi said “The vegetables tasted better, stayed fresh longer, and the health of my family improved. That gave me confidence to try Natural Farming on our entire mango orchard,”