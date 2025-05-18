From politics to activism: Dhilli Rao’s journey to environmental crusade in Andhra Pradesh

SRIKAKULAM: Beena Dhilli Rao, a 66-year-old farmer, has had an interesting journey from politics to environmental protection. Rao, a native of Palasapuram village in Sompeta mandal, began his career in public life at the age of 20 with the Congress party in 1980. He became an ardent follower of the then APPCC president Majji Tulasi Das and was nominated as State Director for the Taddy Tappers Corporation (TTC). He was later appointed Chairman of the Trust Board of the renowned Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in the Uddanam region of the district.

Dhilli Rao’s heart was broken in 2008 when the then Congress government in the State granted permission to a private company to establish a thermal power plant (TPP) at the Beela wetlands. Upset with the Congress government’s decision, Dhilli Rao resigned from the party and renounced politics, dedicating himself to the movement against the TPP and rising as a key leader of the anti-TPP campaign.

The agitation against the TPP intensified and turned violent at one point, with environmental experts and agriculturists from across the State joining the protest. As a key leader of the movement, Dhilli Rao had the opportunity to discuss various issues with these experts. Through these discussions, they instilled in him the importance of environmental protection for healthy survival.

Dhilli Rao absorbed the essence of their messages, realising that opposing the TPP alone was insufficient to protect the environment and that adopting organic farming methods was essential to safeguard the soil and water from pollutants.