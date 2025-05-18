Journey to revive the lost glory of palm tree

KANNIYAKUMARI: Swoosh…stirred by the passing breeze, long palm fronds gently grazed the rooftops of E L Prathee Jeen’s childhood home in the Ethavilai village of Kanniyakumari. The village sat nestled among these panai marams, woven into the fabric of their daily life. Jeen recollects playing with nungu vandi, sipping nungu sarbath, and sleeping on palm-fibre mats. In her early 40s, she quit her teaching profession and took up a new life mission — to revive the lost glory of the palm tree, a symbol which, she says, is deeply rooted in Tamil community and landscape.

The 43-year-old now travels across Tamil Nadu to plant palm saplings, conduct awareness campaigns, and train communities to craft value-added palm products, through her organisation the TAN Palm Foundation.

Fondly called “Panai Mara Tharahai” (Palm Star), Jeen is a familiar face at social gatherings, weddings, and political events — often gifting palm-leaf hats she personally makes. These handmade gifts, which she distributes even to policymakers, serve as reminders of the importance of palm conservation. “Palm trees are not just symbols of tropical beauty,” she says, “They are lifelines — offering food, shelter, and income to generations of people. Preserving them is preserving our heritage.”

Jeen trains others, especially women, in making palm-based products — baskets, hats, fans, and decorative items — helping them build livelihoods while promoting eco-conscious practices. Though she doesn’t come from a family of traditional palm climbers, Jeen was raised with a deep appreciation for the tree’s value. Her father, P Eliyas, a businessman, and her mother, K Leela Bai, a homeopathy practitioner, instilled in her a respect for sustainable living.