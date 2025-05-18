Techie from Odisha's Cuttack helps victims of cyber fraud cope with trauma

BHUBANESWAR: The emotional and financial aftereffects of cyber fraud on victims can be overwhelming. Cuttack-based IT professional Swati Das has been on a mission to help such victims come out of the trauma for the last three years, by equipping them with coping mechanisms.

She has been volunteering for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police for counselling people falling prey to cyber crimes in Bhubaneswar. “Such crimes can lead to anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” said the 32-year-old IT professional.

Working from home since 2023, Swati has been associated with various cybercrime awareness programmes organised by the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police. “Cyber crimes disrupt people’s psychological and emotional well-being. In many instances, victims develop loss of trust, PTSD, frustration and even suicidal tendencies. Lack of social support in such situations aggravates victims’ distress and to counter this, healthy coping strategies should be provided to them,” said Swati.

She has conducted cyber awareness and mental wellness workshops in various schools, colleges and private/government organisations and advised more than 1,000 participants including students on coping mechanisms that can be used to deal with the trauma of facing a digital attack.

Swati is the only woman volunteer for Commissionerate Police’s cyber crime awareness programmes that the latter has been organising regularly since the last three years. She has been trained in mental health counselling by the IT firm she is employed with under its ‘Supporting Mental Health’ initiative.