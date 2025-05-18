Telugu travel writer Dr Challa Satyavani chronicles a lifetime of journeys and memories

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Major Dr Challa Satyavani, a prominent Telugu travelogue writer, believes that documenting memories of a trip is getting increasingly popular. People love to travel and write about their experiences, she says. Dr Satyavani, along with her elder sister Dr Saraswati, has extensively toured India over 20 years and documented their memories in lucid Telugu.
Born in a traditional family in 1942 in the erstwhile Godavari district, Dr Satyavani did her Masin Hindi and political science, and M.Phil and doctorate from Andhra University. She worked as a political science lecturer in Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi Women’s College for over 30 years.
Dr Satyavani has penned 40 spiritual books, including “Dwadasa Jyotirlinga Kshetra Darsini,” “Godavari Pushkaralu,” and “Varanasi.” She shared her experiences with TNIE, saying, “I, along with my sister, took a holy dip in all Pushkara rivers in the country. I took a holy dip in the Sindhu river to Brahmaputra with a little pride. I get emotional whenever I see the river.” She credited her father, Challa Veeravadhanulu, for her adventurous spirit. “My father’s impact is enormous on my life. My father was a friend of Mutnuri Krishnarao and great freedom fighter Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramaiah,” she said.
Dr Satyavani faced challenges as a woman traveller, especially in North India. “Being a woman, I face so many challenges in my trips. Compared to North India, South India temple tourism is safe and secure,” she said.
As an National Cadet Corp (NCC) member, she got the opportunity to meet India’s President Zakir Hussain and Dr Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy. She recalled, “Unfortunately, I have no photographs. In those days, taking photographs was a gigantic task.”
Dr Satyavani’s sister, Dr Saraswati, passed away in 2018. She lives alone in a 17-room, 80-year-old building and continues to write. “A travelogue writer’s life combines adventure with the craft of storytelling, requiring strong writing and research skills and a passion for exploration,” she said.
She expressed her love for literature and languages, saying, “I was always in love with the complexity of the Telugu, Hindi, and English languages.” Dr Satyavani has collected photographs of her ancestors since 1900 and is working on a book about her family history dating back to 1800 AD.
Despite the challenges, Dr Satyavani continues to travel and write, inspiring others to explore and document their experiences. “Travel writing is not a 9 am to 5 pm job. Travel writing can cost you money,” she said, highlighting the dedication required for this craft.