Journey from digital shadows to light: How one Anganwadi revived childhood in a village

VIRDHUNAGAR: Desperation filled the air as M Eniya’s world shrank to the size of a glowing screen, each notification a siren call that pulled her deeper into a digital abyss.

Her mother, Muthumari, felt a heavy helplessness as she watched her daughter fade like a flickering candle, extinguished by the relentless tide of glowing screens and endless games. Determined to reclaim the joy of her childhood, Muthumari made a bold decision—she would enrol Eniya in the Anganwadi centre in their village, hoping it would provide a reprieve from the screen’s relentless grip.

Little did she know this choice would set off an extraordinary chain of events. What started as a desperate attempt to reduce screen time blossomed into a vibrant awakening of creativity and joy. As Eniya and her friends immersed themselves in songs, dances, and crafts, a community transformed, rediscovering the beauty of connection, imagination, and learning.

Muthumari isn’t the only parent in Sankaralingapuram village in Virudhunagar Taluk who has witnessed a remarkable transformation in her child. Over the past seven years, several families who enrolled their children at the Anganwadi centre have observed similar changes. The children have developed keen interests in dancing, drawing, and reciting rhymes in both Tamil and English.

Beyond reducing screen time, they have also embraced healthier habits. Parents credit this transformation to 28-year-old Jailani, the teacher at the Anganwadi centre.

Speaking to TNIE, Jailani, an MCom graduate, shares that she initially accepted the job at the centre based on a family member’s suggestion. However, working with the children helped her discover a more profound sense of purpose over time.

“When I joined seven years ago, only 15 children attended the centre regularly, even though the government had allotted for 25,” she recalls.