Journey from digital shadows to light: How one Anganwadi revived childhood in a village

VIRDHUNAGAR: Desperation filled the air as M Eniya’s world shrank to the size of a glowing screen, each notification a siren call that pulled her deeper into a digital abyss.
Her mother, Muthumari, felt a heavy helplessness as she watched her daughter fade like a flickering candle, extinguished by the relentless tide of glowing screens and endless games. Determined to reclaim the joy of her childhood, Muthumari made a bold decision—she would enrol Eniya in the Anganwadi centre in their village, hoping it would provide a reprieve from the screen’s relentless grip.
Little did she know this choice would set off an extraordinary chain of events. What started as a desperate attempt to reduce screen time blossomed into a vibrant awakening of creativity and joy. As Eniya and her friends immersed themselves in songs, dances, and crafts, a community transformed, rediscovering the beauty of connection, imagination, and learning.
Muthumari isn’t the only parent in Sankaralingapuram village in Virudhunagar Taluk who has witnessed a remarkable transformation in her child. Over the past seven years, several families who enrolled their children at the Anganwadi centre have observed similar changes. The children have developed keen interests in dancing, drawing, and reciting rhymes in both Tamil and English.
Beyond reducing screen time, they have also embraced healthier habits. Parents credit this transformation to 28-year-old Jailani, the teacher at the Anganwadi centre.
Speaking to TNIE, Jailani, an MCom graduate, shares that she initially accepted the job at the centre based on a family member’s suggestion. However, working with the children helped her discover a more profound sense of purpose over time.
“When I joined seven years ago, only 15 children attended the centre regularly, even though the government had allotted for 25,” she recalls.
Today, the centre is buzzing with 40 children, including nearly 10 from neighbouring villages whose parents, impressed by Jailani’s creative and engaging teaching methods, travel the extra mile for her guidance.
This transformation didn’t happen overnight. It was the result of Jailani’s continuous learning and research, nurturing her creative skills, and her commitment to experimenting with new teaching methods.
She recalls a pivotal moment when she decided to teach through singing: “To my surprise, the children lit up with excitement. I realised how much more engaged they were when lessons were fun and interactive rather than traditional and routine,” she reflects, noting that this marked the beginning of her journey to make learning a joyful experience.
Jailani often creates craft materials herself to enhance the lessons. “For example, when teaching about seasons, I try to bring fun and make it memorable. I bring umbrellas, arrange raincoats for the kids to wear, and we do activities like making craft works of the sun to spark their curiosity and interest,” she explains.
Determined to elevate the quality of education to international standards, Jailani follows educators from other countries who use innovative, child-friendly teaching techniques. Additionally, she follows blog posts of paediatricians to gain insights into children’s behaviour and effective management strategies.
Jailani frequently organises competitions at the centre, often using her own funds to purchase gifts and encourage the children. She has built strong connections with NGOs and local organisations to keep update on various events and competitions in the region. Regularly preparing her students for these competitions gives them broader exposure and helps build their confidence.
“In various competitions, including a drawing contest held at a private school and during a book exhibition, children from my centre won prizes—something quite rare for an Anganwadi centre,” Jailani shares with pride.
As dusk settled, the village basked in the glow of newfound connections, whispers of creativity weaving through the air. The once-quiet Anganwadi centre became a battleground against the chains of technology, where imagination triumphed over screens.