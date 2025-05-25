Major Rama Gopal Naidu becomes first from Andhra to receive Kirti Chakra for eliminating five terrorists

SRIKAKULAM: Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, a brave soldier from the Telugu States, has made history by becoming the first person from the telugu States to receive the prestigious Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry honour. The award recognises Naidu’s exceptional courage and bravery in the face of extreme danger.

While serving with the Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, Naidu led a patrolling team along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. Upon receiving reliable information that five terrorists had intruded into Indian territory, Naidu alerted his team and attempted to apprehend the terrorists. However, the terrorists tried to threaten the jawans, prompting Naidu to swiftly eliminate one terrorist.

The remaining terrorists opened rapid fire at the army team, but Naidu continued to engage them, eliminating three more terrorists. Another terrorist, hiding in a cave, opened fire and threw a grenade at the team. Naidu escaped the attack and completed the operation by killing the fifth terrorist.

Naidu’s heroic actions and selfless dedication to duty have earned him the second-highest recognition, inspiring pride and admiration for the Telugu states. His story serves as a testament to the bravery.

The Government of India recognised Naidu’s courage, dedication, and intelligence in eliminating the terrorists while protecting his team without any loss of life. Naidu received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Gallantry Awards presentation event in New Delhi.

Rama Gopal Naidu is one of the four army personnel honoured with the Kirti Chakra award. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu lauded Major Rama Gopal Naidu’s courageous act and met him and his family members at Amaravati.