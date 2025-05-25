Major Rama Gopal Naidu becomes first from Andhra to receive Kirti Chakra for eliminating five terrorists

SRIKAKULAM: Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, a brave soldier from the Telugu States, has made history by becoming the first person from the telugu States to receive the prestigious Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry honour. The award recognises Naidu’s exceptional courage and bravery in the face of extreme danger.
While serving with the Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, Naidu led a patrolling team along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. Upon receiving reliable information that five terrorists had intruded into Indian territory, Naidu alerted his team and attempted to apprehend the terrorists. However, the terrorists tried to threaten the jawans, prompting Naidu to swiftly eliminate one terrorist.
The remaining terrorists opened rapid fire at the army team, but Naidu continued to engage them, eliminating three more terrorists. Another terrorist, hiding in a cave, opened fire and threw a grenade at the team. Naidu escaped the attack and completed the operation by killing the fifth terrorist.
Naidu’s heroic actions and selfless dedication to duty have earned him the second-highest recognition, inspiring pride and admiration for the Telugu states. His story serves as a testament to the bravery.
The Government of India recognised Naidu’s courage, dedication, and intelligence in eliminating the terrorists while protecting his team without any loss of life. Naidu received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Gallantry Awards presentation event in New Delhi.
Rama Gopal Naidu is one of the four army personnel honoured with the Kirti Chakra award. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu lauded Major Rama Gopal Naidu’s courageous act and met him and his family members at Amaravati.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu congratulated Major Rama Gopal Naidu, calling him a symbol of Telugu pride for his bravery in killing five terrorists at the Line of Control. Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu also praised Naidu’s achievement, lauding his courage and intelligence. The nation will always remember Major Naidu’s dedication and commitment to protecting people from notorious terrorists.
Naidu hails from a small village of Nagaripenta in Santhabommali mandal of Tekkali segment. His father, Appala Naidu, is a farmer, and mother, Hemamalini, is a homemaker. He has two younger brothers, Lakshmi Narayana, who is preparing for UPSC examinations, and Ajith Kumar, who works as a software engineer in Bengaluru.
Major Naidu was born on June 16, 1995. He studied at a private English medium school in Dandugopalapuram village for Class I, and later attended a private school at Kotabommali mandal centre for Classes II to V. He then studied at Sainik School Korukonda in Vizianagaram district from Classes VI to X. In 2012, Naidu was selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Pune through the Staff Selection Commission Examination after completing his Bachelor’s.
He was admitted as a cadet at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), where he stood first among 900 trainees and received a gold medal. After completing his training, Naidu entered the Indian Army as a Lieutenant in 2016. He showed a remarkable performance and was promoted to Captain in 2018. Continuing his dedication to his work, he was elevated to the rank of Major in 2022. Naidu is married and has a daughter, Aira.
According to his parents, Naidu showed an interest in joining the Indian Army from a young age and worked hard to achieve his goal. “His entire career depends on his dedication, commitment, and hard work,” they said.
“We’re feeling proud of our elder brother’s courage and achievement,” Lakshmi Narayana and Ajith Kumar shared their experience with TNIE. “We both received a call from our brother, and he told us it was a highly pleasurable moment for him.”
“I was impressed by the great personalities who sacrificed their lives for the nation during my childhood, and I set my goal to join the Indian Army. Today, I’m happy to receive this second highest honour, and I dedicate it to our nation,” Major Rama Gopal Naidu told TNIE.