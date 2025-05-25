NIT-Rourkela researchers find semiconductor tech for early detection of breast cancer

ROURKELA: In what could revolutionise early breast cancer detection for effective and timely cancer management, researchers at the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed a technology for simpler, faster and affordable detection of breast cancer cells.

The technology - a novel semiconductor device-based biosensor model in computer simulation test - has been developed by NIT-R’s Prof Prasanna Kumar Sahu of the department of electrical engineering along with his research scholar Priyanka Karmakar. It requires no complicated or expensive laboratory procedures but accurately identifies breast cancer cells.

The country has been witnessing a rise in breast cancer cases with the disease often not showing initial signs of progression. Diagnostic procedures like mammography, X-ray, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Test (ELISA), ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are used to identify the disease. These methods need specialised equipment and trained personnel and are often beyond the reach of poor people.

Sahu explains that the technology uses the physical properties of cancer cells to detect them. Cancerous breast tissues, which hold more water and are denser than healthy tissues, interact differently with microwave radiation. These differences, known as dielectric properties, make it possible to distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells.