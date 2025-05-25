No end to curiosity: 72-year-old doctor masters IIT courses

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Age is no barrier to learning, and veteran psychiatrist Dr Karri Ramareddy has proved it. At 72, when most people look take retirement, he continues to pursue academic excellence. He has earned 61 degrees, including three PhDs and 11 certifications through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), offered by premier institutions such as IIT Mumbai and IIT Kharagpur.

He has topped eight of the NPTEL courses among thousands of learners across the country, securing Elite Plus Silver or Gold grades in each, which is his latest achievement.

Born in Rajamahendravaram, on August 1, 1954, and raised in the small town of Anaparthi in East Godavari district, his journey has been one of relentless learning. He completed his early education at the Government Zilla Parishad High School in Anaparthi, his PUC at PR College in Kakinada, and his MBBS at Rangaraya Medical College in 1970. He later joined the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, where he completed his MD in Psychiatry.