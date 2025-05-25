No end to curiosity: 72-year-old doctor masters IIT courses

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Age is no barrier to learning, and veteran psychiatrist Dr Karri Ramareddy has proved it. At 72, when most people look take retirement, he continues to pursue academic excellence. He has earned 61 degrees, including three PhDs and 11 certifications through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), offered by premier institutions such as IIT Mumbai and IIT Kharagpur.
He has topped eight of the NPTEL courses among thousands of learners across the country, securing Elite Plus Silver or Gold grades in each, which is his latest achievement.
Born in Rajamahendravaram, on August 1, 1954, and raised in the small town of Anaparthi in East Godavari district, his journey has been one of relentless learning. He completed his early education at the Government Zilla Parishad High School in Anaparthi, his PUC at PR College in Kakinada, and his MBBS at Rangaraya Medical College in 1970. He later joined the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, where he completed his MD in Psychiatry.
Dr Ramareddy is the recipient of prestigious honours such as the Rashtrapati Award and the Dr BC Roy Award. Among his 61 degrees are five LLMs. His three doctoral degrees include one in Law from Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University in Visakhapatnam, Yoga from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth in Pune, and a third in Education from Bharathiar University. “As long as you are curious, every day becomes a new opportunity. There is no age limit for learning,” he said. “Fitness and learning are constants in my life. I never let age come between me and my curiosity.”
“My parents, Karri Peda Kapu Venkatareddy and Mangayamma, had a great influence on me. I used to visit the library and read extensively from a young age. Titles are milestones, not destinations. True success lies in staying relevant and staying hungry for knowledge. Study wherever you wish, but remember—to serve your own country is a privilege, not a sacrifice,” he said.
Speking to TNIE, he said he is preparing for next academic pursuit and has no signs to slow down. “If you love learning, life itself becomes your classroom. I intend to keep learning till my last breath,” he said. “If you have a passion for learning, age is never a hindrance. Learning is a continuous process, regardless of age, time or year. I used to dedicate five hours to study every day,” he added.