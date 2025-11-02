Mushrooms, vermicompost bring Odisha village out of poverty

ROURKELA: Mushrooms and vermicompost can drive a village towards prosperity. It may sound strange to many but at Phuldhudi village in Tangarpali block of Sundargarh district, this is a reality with women at the centre of the change from poverty to prosperity.

Phuldhudi village has 63 families and women of all the families are into production and marketing of mushrooms and vermicompost. Ketaki Kalo is one among them. Her family owns four acre of farmland on which they grew paddy and vegetables once in a year. The crops, though, were not enough to sustain the Kalo family and educate her two children.

The year 2019 was a turning point in her life when she began mushroom cultivation with some SHG members of the village. Later on, she started growing mushrooms on her own and also ventured into vermicomposting in 2022. “Since 2022, I am earning more than Rs 2 lakh annually from mushroom cultivation and vermicomposting. And paddy, vegetable and fish farming fetches another Rs 1.5 lakh,” she said.

The change for Ketaki and other women began with implementation of the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP)-II by the Sundargarh forest division in 2018. Under this, 20 members of Maa Sarala and Om Nama Shivay women SHGs of the village were given capacity-building training in mushroom farming, besides being provided with inputs.

These members worked collectively for two years and then started individually as returns for each were not attractive after sharing of profits among all members. After capacity-building, most of the women began their own ventures in paddy straw mushroom farming in Phuldhudi. Their success was an example for other women in the area to emulate.