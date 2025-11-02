Sign and Dine: Where silence serves with dignity

PUDUCHERRY: Inside a narrow lane in Puducherry, the faint clatter of ladles and laughter breaks the morning calm. The kitchen is alive — not with chatter, but with silent conversations spoken through hands, glances, and smiles. Steam rises from simmering pots as a group of women — some hearing-impaired, others widowed or single — move in seamless rhythm, their gestures weaving a language of warmth and belonging.

Leading this quiet orchestra of resilience is Subaa Vaishnavi V, 33, her gaze steady with pride and purpose. A teacher turned changemaker, she has built more than a catering unit — she has built a world where silence is no barrier, and every woman finds her voice, even without words.

For Subaa, inclusion isn’t an abstract idea; it’s deeply personal. Her younger sister, who was born hearing-impaired, had to overcome numerous challenges before finding her feet. “She faced a lot of difficulties in society,” Subaa recalls. “We supported her through her studies and now she’s a manager at a well-known restaurant chain in Bengaluru.” Watching her sister’s journey from struggle to success shaped Subaa’s purpose — to build opportunities for women like her to live and work with dignity.

Subaa began volunteering with NGOs while still in Class 12. Armed with master’s degrees in English and Education, she decided to start something on her own in 2019. That decision gave rise to Educonn Charitable Society — a name she coined by combining ‘Education’ and ‘Connectivity’. The NGO offers skill training to women with hearing impairments, particularly in computer operations and office management. Once trained, they are placed in jobs in Chennai and other cities.