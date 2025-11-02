Song of solace: Jyotirmayee Nayak helps cancer patients through music therapy

BHUBANESWAR: Faces light up as Jyotirmayee Nayak enters a palliative care facility in the capital city. As she caresses the head of a cancer patient and begins singing a ‘bhajan’ in the praise of Lord Jagannath, a sense of joy prevails in the room that is often shadowed by gloom.

Her soulful voice transports the cancer patients into a space that is free from fear and instills hope in them.

The young singer is a known face in the state’s music industry. But beyond playback singing and stage shows, Jyotirmayee uses her craft for a greater cause - to help cancer patients heal emotionally and relieve them of anxiety, depression and stress through music therapy.

Daughter of Gauri and Chakradhar Nayak of Bhubaneswar, 24-year-old Jyotirmayee is a BTech graduate from KIIT School of Computer Engineering. A passionate singer, she was introduced to music therapy after completing her technical degree.

She inherited her singing talent from her father. Chakradhar, who is into the corporate sector, wished to become a singer himself. But due to lack of opportunities and family pressure, he had to give up on his passion. “But when we saw Jyotirmayee inclined towards music at a very young age, we decided to facilitate music training for her. Even in her kindergarten days, she would memorise songs effortlessly,” recalled her mother.