Veterinary turns filmmaker to educate dairy farmers

VIZIANAGARAM: Dr Madina Prasadarao, Assistant Director in the Animal Husbandry Department, Visakhapatnam, has emerged as a dynamic force in rural development, blending veterinary science with digital outreach and creative storytelling.

Born into a modest farming family at Pedda Srirampuram village in the Uddanam region of Srikakulam district, Dr Prasadarao began his career in 1995 as a veterinary doctor, fulfilling his father’s dream of serving dairy farmers.

Over the past three decades, he has transformed his role from a dedicated animal health professional into a multifaceted educator, filmmaker, and trainer, committed to empowering rural communities through livestock-based livelihoods.

With over 22 years of service in remote villages, Dr Prasadarao has earned the trust of farmers by encouraging them to rear at least two milch cattles to achieve economic self-reliance.

His efforts led to the establishment of milk collection centres in inaccessible areas and the construction of permanent veterinary hospital buildings in the Srikakulam district through collaborative efforts with panchayat, state, and central governments.

His deep affection for animals and unwavering commitment to farmer welfare laid the foundation for a career that would soon expand beyond traditional boundaries.

Recognising the power of media and technology, Dr Prasadarao ventured into filmmaking during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that marked a turning point in his journey. He began producing short educational films and videos to educate farmers in dairy farming. To date, he has created six short films and over 350 YouTube videos on animal husbandry, covering topics such as disease prevention, livestock management, and government schemes.