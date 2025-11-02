Wildlife illustrator brings Visakhapatnam's nature to canvas

VISAKHAPATNAM: Surrounded by sketches of birds, shells, and marine life, Nagarjuna Sridhara spends his time turning the wilderness of Visakhapatnam into art. A wildlife illustrator and fine artist, he has dedicated his career to documenting the city’s diverse ecosystems, from intertidal marine creatures to the butterflies and birds that thrive in its urban corners.
“Wildlife and nature have always fascinated me,” he says. “They are colourful, vibrant and full of character. Every creature has its own story, and that’s what I try to capture through my paintings.”
Born and brought up in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Nagarjuna’s connection with art began early. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Andhra University and a Master of Visual Arts from MS University, Baroda, in 2006. Surrounded by conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts, he often visited sanctuaries and forests around Baroda.
“That’s where I realised how deeply art and ecology are linked,” he recalls.
After freelancing for nearly a decade, he returned to Vizag in 2014, focusing on documenting local species through painting. His works, rendered in oil, colour pencil, and watercolour, show meticulous observation and respect for the natural world.
To make younger generations aware, Nagarjuna has produced and distributed thousands of illustrated booklets on birds, butterflies and snakes.
“I want children to recognise the wildlife around them. When they see a butterfly or a crab, they should know its name, its place and its purpose,” he said.
He currently teaches art at Silver Oaks International School, Kommadi, but his larger identity lies in using art as a tool for conservation. “As a teacher, I feel it’s important to take learning beyond textbooks. Through art, children can see what’s right outside their classroom window,” he explained.
Nagarjuna’s art has been showcased across India, in Baroda, Mumbai, Bhopal and Vizag. He received the Andhra Pradesh State Cultural Council Award (2003) and a commendation from the Hyderabad Art Society (2004). His major exhibitions, including Flying Tints and Tones (2013), Winged Jewels (2020), Slithering Denizens, and An Introduction to Wildlife of Vizag (2023), explore the beauty and fragility of India’s fauna.
“I go outdoors, photograph the species, and then paint them. That’s how I stay true to the subject.”
He has planned to release an illustrated series titled The Urban Wildlife of Vizag every October. Each volume will document new species and habitats, continuing his mission to connect art.
For Nagarjuna Sridhara, art is a form of stewardship. “If someone looks at my painting and decides to care for nature, that’s enough for me,” he said. His message to young artists remains clear and enduring, “Save nature, and nature will protect you.”