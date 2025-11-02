Wildlife illustrator brings Visakhapatnam's nature to canvas

VISAKHAPATNAM: Surrounded by sketches of birds, shells, and marine life, Nagarjuna Sridhara spends his time turning the wilderness of Visakhapatnam into art. A wildlife illustrator and fine artist, he has dedicated his career to documenting the city’s diverse ecosystems, from intertidal marine creatures to the butterflies and birds that thrive in its urban corners.

“Wildlife and nature have always fascinated me,” he says. “They are colourful, vibrant and full of character. Every creature has its own story, and that’s what I try to capture through my paintings.”

Born and brought up in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Nagarjuna’s connection with art began early. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Andhra University and a Master of Visual Arts from MS University, Baroda, in 2006. Surrounded by conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts, he often visited sanctuaries and forests around Baroda.

“That’s where I realised how deeply art and ecology are linked,” he recalls.

After freelancing for nearly a decade, he returned to Vizag in 2014, focusing on documenting local species through painting. His works, rendered in oil, colour pencil, and watercolour, show meticulous observation and respect for the natural world.

To make younger generations aware, Nagarjuna has produced and distributed thousands of illustrated booklets on birds, butterflies and snakes.

“I want children to recognise the wildlife around them. When they see a butterfly or a crab, they should know its name, its place and its purpose,” he said.