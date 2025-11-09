An all-rounder in the making

ANANTAPUR: At just 13 and a half years old, Dandu Chakrika of Tapovanam, Anantapur, has already made history by becoming the youngest player ever to earn a spot in the Andhra Premier League (APL).
Inspired by the Telugu film 'Kousalya Krishnamurthy', which depicts the struggles and triumphs of a female cricketer, Chakrika set out to carve her own path in the world of cricket. Her rise from a local ground to the state league is a tale of passion, determination, and unwavering family support.
Encouraged by her father, Dandu Sivaprasad, Chakrika began training at the age of 11. Despite initial hesitation, Sivaprasad soon recognises his daughter’s talent and commitment, buying her a cricket kit, appointing a coach, and ensuring she practises daily, both morning and evening.
In her very first year, Chakrika practised alongside boys, matching their energy and skill. At just 12, she was sent for the Under-15 selection trials but was deemed too young. However, her extraordinary skill earned her a direct spot in the Under 19 team, where she performed exceptionally.
“My goal is to become an all‑rounder and play for the Indian women’s national team. I practice twice a day and balance my studies too. My school and parents support me completely. Without my parents, especially my mother, Chandrakala, and father, Sivaprasad, I wouldn’t have reached this level. Watching Team India win the Women’s World Cup this year has strengthened my dream to play for the country one day, and I believe I will achieve it,” says the ninth‑grade student from Trellis School, Anantapur.
After the BCCI revised its rules in 2024, allowing under‑15 participation for players above 12, Chakrika seized the opportunity. That year, she not only represented Andhra at the state and South‑Zone levels but also became the highest wicket‑taker for Andhra, finishing 7th in the national bowling rankings with 17 wickets.
Her consistent performance caught the attention of selectors, earning her a spot in the APL 2024‑25 season as the youngest player in the tournament, representing Vizag Cheetahs. As a leg‑spinner and dependable batter, she has proved herself a genuine all‑rounder, playing 23 zonal matches and even making her APL debut this season. Selectors have praised her as a prospect for the Indian women’s national cricket team, predicting she could evolve into one of Andhra’s top all‑rounders.
“I love cricket. When my daughter said she wanted to play, I was happy but unsure if she could handle it at her age. But she persisted. I decided to raise her like a boy, training hard, facing challenges head‑on. Seeing her play in the APL now is a proud moment for me. Coming from a backward district like Anantapur, I hope she goes on to represent India,” says Sivaprasad.
Her coach, Saga, describes Chakrika as a naturally gifted cricketer. “She plays with passion and focus. As a leg‑spinner, she has great control. We made a few technical corrections over a year, and her performance improved significantly. Even though the Andhra team lost in the national semifinals, Chakrika finished 7th in the All‑India rankings. Had we won that match, she could have been ranked first. She has the talent and temperament to become a best all‑rounder for India.”