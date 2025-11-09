An all-rounder in the making

ANANTAPUR: At just 13 and a half years old, Dandu Chakrika of Tapovanam, Anantapur, has already made history by becoming the youngest player ever to earn a spot in the Andhra Premier League (APL).

Inspired by the Telugu film 'Kousalya Krishnamurthy', which depicts the struggles and triumphs of a female cricketer, Chakrika set out to carve her own path in the world of cricket. Her rise from a local ground to the state league is a tale of passion, determination, and unwavering family support.

Encouraged by her father, Dandu Sivaprasad, Chakrika began training at the age of 11. Despite initial hesitation, Sivaprasad soon recognises his daughter’s talent and commitment, buying her a cricket kit, appointing a coach, and ensuring she practises daily, both morning and evening.

In her very first year, Chakrika practised alongside boys, matching their energy and skill. At just 12, she was sent for the Under-15 selection trials but was deemed too young. However, her extraordinary skill earned her a direct spot in the Under 19 team, where she performed exceptionally.

“My goal is to become an all‑rounder and play for the Indian women’s national team. I practice twice a day and balance my studies too. My school and parents support me completely. Without my parents, especially my mother, Chandrakala, and father, Sivaprasad, I wouldn’t have reached this level. Watching Team India win the Women’s World Cup this year has strengthened my dream to play for the country one day, and I believe I will achieve it,” says the ninth‑grade student from Trellis School, Anantapur.