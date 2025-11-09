Echoes from banks of time

CUDDALORE: Along the banks of the Thenpennai River, traces of forgotten civilisations lie hidden beneath layers of sand and time. For a 35-year-old archaeologist from Ulunthampattu village near Panruti, the glitter of antiquity has always been fascinating and these remnants have become the focus of a decade-long quest to rediscover the region’s ancient glory.
A Ph.D. scholar in the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram, C Immanuel has been conducting independent research on the riverbed to study the settlements that thrived here—from the Neolithic period to the age of the Cholas.
“I started this work in 2012 and have discovered hundreds of artefacts, including urns, ring wells, ornaments, and other remains,” says Immanuel.
Although he studied Science in higher secondary school, Immanuel chose history for his graduation, drawn by a lifelong fascination with the past. He credits two of his postgraduate teachers, Kanchana and Krishnamurthy, for inspiring him to focus his research on the Thenpennai River.
“Both my teachers told me that every researcher must uncover the history of their own land. My village lies on the banks of the Thenpennai River. In 2012, heavy floods and illegal sand mining eroded the riverbanks, exposing pieces of ancient urns buried in the sand. That inspired me to start my research there and select it as the topic for my doctoral study as well,” he says.
His interest deepened during a postgraduate diploma course in Epigraphy and Archaeology offered by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology. “I learnt a lot in that course. That course helped me gain practical knowledge. The teachers encouraged me to continue research in the Thenpennai region, saying there could be vast historical findings waiting to be revealed, and it might hold key evidence about early settlements,” he said.
Immanuel is currently the only researcher studying the Thenpennai River stretch from Tirukoilur to Cuddalore, which once formed part of the erstwhile South Arcot district, now split into Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram. He also displays his discoveries at colleges and schools to create awareness among students about the local history.
Recalling his first major discovery when Neolithic weapons were unearthed during restoration work on the Thalavanur dam after a flood, he said, “That was my first finding, which confirmed that an ancient civilisation existed here. Archaeological traces from the Neolithic to the Sangam period have been found in large numbers along both banks of the river.”
“Coins from the Sangam, Pallava, Chola, Vijayanagara, and Puducherry periods have been recovered from the river,” he added. “These findings prove that this civilisation was as significant as those at Keezhadi, Adichanallur, and Arikamedu. Terracotta pieces and coins indicate cultural links between these settlements. There might even have been water transport between Arikamedu and this region. A coin of Malayaman, the chieftain who ruled Nadu Naadu during the Sangam period, bears a carving of the river, showing its vital role in the past.”
Findings such as Chola-period Tamil inscriptions, 53 scratched codes, 13 terracotta dolls, over 40 lamps, 150 ring wells, and ancient water pipelines—similar to those unearthed at Keezhadi and Adichanallur—point to a sophisticated water management system, he says. “People used the south bank for habitation and the north bank as a burial site. This shows how well-planned their lives were.”
Cuddalore collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar, who also visited his research site, assured that steps would be taken to preserve these artefacts by setting up a small museum near the village. “People should know our history and understand how our ancestors lived, so they can appreciate how society has evolved,” he said. “I am planning to compile my findings into two volumes to serve as reference books for future generations.”
(Edited by Ashyl Paul)