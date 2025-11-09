Echoes from banks of time

CUDDALORE: Along the banks of the Thenpennai River, traces of forgotten civilisations lie hidden beneath layers of sand and time. For a 35-year-old archaeologist from Ulunthampattu village near Panruti, the glitter of antiquity has always been fascinating and these remnants have become the focus of a decade-long quest to rediscover the region’s ancient glory.

A Ph.D. scholar in the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram, C Immanuel has been conducting independent research on the riverbed to study the settlements that thrived here—from the Neolithic period to the age of the Cholas.

“I started this work in 2012 and have discovered hundreds of artefacts, including urns, ring wells, ornaments, and other remains,” says Immanuel.

Although he studied Science in higher secondary school, Immanuel chose history for his graduation, drawn by a lifelong fascination with the past. He credits two of his postgraduate teachers, Kanchana and Krishnamurthy, for inspiring him to focus his research on the Thenpennai River.

“Both my teachers told me that every researcher must uncover the history of their own land. My village lies on the banks of the Thenpennai River. In 2012, heavy floods and illegal sand mining eroded the riverbanks, exposing pieces of ancient urns buried in the sand. That inspired me to start my research there and select it as the topic for my doctoral study as well,” he says.