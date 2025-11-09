From 100 kg weight to Mr Andhra Masula man’s journey

VIJAYAWADA: Once weighing nearly 100 kilograms, Beeram Siva Naga Prasanth from Machilipatnam has transformed himself into a symbol of determination, discipline, and passion. What began as a simple desire to stay fit turned into an extraordinary journey that earned him the Mr Andhra title in bodybuilding. He achieved the gold medal in the 65 kg category in the ‘2nd Mr Andhra Open Bodybuilding Championship 2025’ held in Guntur on November 2, where 80 competitors participated.

Notably, he secured fourth place in the 32nd Mr Andhra Bodybuilding Championship 2025 held in Vizianagaram in September in the 75 kg category. However, aiming for a gold medal, he recently lost 10kilograms in a single month to qualify for the 65 kg weight lifting championship. He succeeded and won the Mr Andhra title.

In 2024, he showcased his talent on the grand stage, securing second place and a silver medal in the Mr Andhra Pradesh competition, marking the beginning of his success story. His achievement has inspired countless youth to believe that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible. Prasanth’s story is not just about physical change; it’s about mental strength and relentless dedication. Battling obesity and self-doubt, he turned every challenge into motivation. Through intense workouts, strict discipline and a clean diet.