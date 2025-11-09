From 100 kg weight to Mr Andhra Masula man’s journey

VIJAYAWADA: Once weighing nearly 100 kilograms, Beeram Siva Naga Prasanth from Machilipatnam has transformed himself into a symbol of determination, discipline, and passion. What began as a simple desire to stay fit turned into an extraordinary journey that earned him the Mr Andhra title in bodybuilding. He achieved the gold medal in the 65 kg category in the ‘2nd Mr Andhra Open Bodybuilding Championship 2025’ held in Guntur on November 2, where 80 competitors participated.
Notably, he secured fourth place in the 32nd Mr Andhra Bodybuilding Championship 2025 held in Vizianagaram in September in the 75 kg category. However, aiming for a gold medal, he recently lost 10kilograms in a single month to qualify for the 65 kg weight lifting championship. He succeeded and won the Mr Andhra title.
In 2024, he showcased his talent on the grand stage, securing second place and a silver medal in the Mr Andhra Pradesh competition, marking the beginning of his success story. His achievement has inspired countless youth to believe that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible. Prasanth’s story is not just about physical change; it’s about mental strength and relentless dedication. Battling obesity and self-doubt, he turned every challenge into motivation. Through intense workouts, strict discipline and a clean diet.
“I became overweight at the age of 25 and reached nearly 100 kilos in no time. I started going to the gym just to lose weight, but soon it became my passion,” recalls Prasanth. Once a 40 inch waist, Prasanth now proudly maintains a lean 28 inch waistline.
He trains nearly five hours a day—two hours in the morning and three in the evening. He has completely cut out junk food and biryani, avoids social gatherings to resist temptation, and cooks his own food. “I eat only boiled vegetables and eggs—21 per day, seven each in the morning, afternoon and evening. I stopped eating red meat and ate chicken only occasionally. My food has no oil, no sweets and no chillies,” he explains.
Despite his achievements, Prasanth faces financial challenges. “Currently, I have no means of earning. My brother supports me and helps me continue my journey. I’m personally training four people in Machilipatnam,” he shares. With his next goal set on Mr South India scheduled for January, Prasanth’s ultimate dream is to bring home the Mr India title.
“Health is wealth. We must preserve it and work hard to take care of our health,” says Prasanth, reflecting on his remarkable transformation. “If the government sets up a gym in Machilipatnam, I can train many people. It will not only help me earn a livelihood but also inspire the public to stay fit and healthy,” he says.