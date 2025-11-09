Nagulapalli village in Andhra nurtures teaching legacy

KAKINADA: In the heart of U Kothapalli mandal, nestled within Kakinada district, lies Nagulapalli—a village quietly shaping the future of education in Andhra Pradesh.

With a population of around 12,000, this Panchayat has earned a reputation for producing teachers who serve across government and private institutions, inspiring young generations with their lifelong commitment to learning.

Over 133 government teachers trace their roots to the village’s Zilla Parishad High School and MPP schools, where they once sat as students and now stand as mentors. Many alumni have gone on to teach in private colleges and schools, while several have returned to serve in their alma mater, nurturing next wave of educators.

Among them are Abbireddy Apparao Reddy, Satish Reddy, Manepalli Kondababu, Thadala Nanibabu, Chintapalli Durga Reddy, Ramavenkata Sankara Reddy, K Chiranjeevi Reddy, and Yarakam Rama Reddy—now headmasters and teachers in Nagulapalli’s schools.

Nagulapalli’s emphasis on education is evident in its infrastructure, which includes two high schools and four primary schools serving over 380 students from Nagulapalli, Isukapalli, and Thoturu villages. The schools boast of spacious playgrounds and a welcoming atmosphere, where students greet visitors.