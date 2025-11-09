Nagulapalli village in Andhra nurtures teaching legacy

KAKINADA: In the heart of U Kothapalli mandal, nestled within Kakinada district, lies Nagulapalli—a village quietly shaping the future of education in Andhra Pradesh.
With a population of around 12,000, this Panchayat has earned a reputation for producing teachers who serve across government and private institutions, inspiring young generations with their lifelong commitment to learning.
Over 133 government teachers trace their roots to the village’s Zilla Parishad High School and MPP schools, where they once sat as students and now stand as mentors. Many alumni have gone on to teach in private colleges and schools, while several have returned to serve in their alma mater, nurturing next wave of educators.
Among them are Abbireddy Apparao Reddy, Satish Reddy, Manepalli Kondababu, Thadala Nanibabu, Chintapalli Durga Reddy, Ramavenkata Sankara Reddy, K Chiranjeevi Reddy, and Yarakam Rama Reddy—now headmasters and teachers in Nagulapalli’s schools.
Nagulapalli’s emphasis on education is evident in its infrastructure, which includes two high schools and four primary schools serving over 380 students from Nagulapalli, Isukapalli, and Thoturu villages. The schools boast of spacious playgrounds and a welcoming atmosphere, where students greet visitors.
Since 1983, the village has embraced education as a pathway to public service. Long before government mandates, elders introduced school uniform and distributed textbooks, laying the foundation for a culture of academic discipline. This vision culminated in the formation of the Nagulapalli Employees Welfare Society (NEWS) in 2002, starting with 30 members and now boasting of 176 government employees—150 of them teachers.
Under the leadership of President P Satya Mohan Reddy and Secretary B Ramakrishna, NEWS has encouraged women to pursue employment since 2003. In the recent DSC-2025 recruitment, the village celebrated the selection of four Secondary Grade Teachers and four School Assistants.
Between 2008 and 2012, NEWS organised free DSC coaching for candidates, with 15–20 educators volunteering their time. Though the initiative paused due to logistics challenges, local leaders are now reviving it, with enthusiastic support from the teaching community.
Penumalla Apparao, headmaster at Gollaprolu School and a native of Nagulapalli, recalls the early efforts of NEWS. “The society helps the new generation get teacher posts and government employment. Since our childhood, the village has encouraged children to work hard and settle in life successfully,” he told TNIE.