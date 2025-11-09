Where past comes alive: Dharmapuri antiquarian turns home into a mini museum of ancient wonders

He has also built a library which offers over 5,200 books, including a wide range on ancient history. Speaking about his museum, Selvam says, “My journey began in one of my visits to the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad more than two decades ago, where my friend inspired me to start one of my own. It was in 2019 when I was constructing my house. I invested some more money and built a museum on the top floor. The museum ignited the spirit inside me to collect replicas of precious stones, postcards, old coins, and various types of fonts used in the early stages of the printing press. I now own over 3,000 artefacts.”

Selvam, a businessman who used to supply laboratory equipment, across various schools in Tamil Nadu, now spends most of his retired life teaching students about ancient history. His visitors include history enthusiasts, students, and teachers from various schools. Speaking about the aim of the museum, Selvam says, “I want everyone to know about history. I own antiques from a printing press used a century ago and dozens of cameras and cinema projectors. I also own a collection of rare conch, corals, and brass equipment used by our predecessors. My museum aims to contribute to the preservation of history.”

Talking about one of his prized possessions, a replica of a Rosetta stone, Selvam says, “The French discovered a stone in Rosetta, a tributary of the Nile, with three languages etched on it: hieroglyphics, demotic, and ancient Greek. Today, the original Rosetta stone is placed in the British Museum. When I went to the museum in 2017, I took pictures of it. I returned home and hired local sculptors to make a replica of it which took me a month.” SS Reshmavardhini, curator of the Sen Museum, said, “Our collection grows every year. While most of these artefacts are indeed replicas, it will cost over Rs 2 crore if sold. However, the wealth of knowledge within these artefacts surpasses their monetary value.”