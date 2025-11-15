CRRI turns paddy stubble into bio-bitumen to combat pollution and reduce imports

BHUBANESWAR: For years, the smoke from the burning paddy stubble has been catching large parts of North India in its toxic choke, and the government floundering for a way out. The answer seems to have been found, with scientists striking value in the farm waste by converting them into bio-bitumen, which can be used for road construction and various other purposes.

The idea of agricultural waste replacing conventional bitumen in road construction may sound futuristic, but thanks to the pioneering research led by the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), the bio-bitumen produced from paddy straws has successfully undergone field trials in Guwahati and Nagpur-Mansar bypass on NH-44.

A very enthused Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced at the recently held 84th Indian Roads Congress in Bhubaneswar that farmers could soon become not just ‘annadata’ (food-providers) and ‘indhan data’ (fuel producers) but also ‘bitumen data’ (bitumen producers).

India generates around 157 million tonne of grains annually and nearly 600 million tonne of crop residue, much of which is burned in the open and is the root cause of the serious pollution in North India. Since India boasts the world’s largest road network and nearly 90 per cent of roads use a bituminous top layer, bitumen consumption that stood at 88 lakh tonne in 2023-24 is projected to touch 100 lakh tonne this year. The country spends nearly Rs 30,000 crore on bitumen imports as half of the requirement is met through imports.