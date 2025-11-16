A ‘Beyond Waste’ twist to sustainable gifting

CUTTACK: Shredded pieces of fabric, crumpled cardboards, torn paper sheets, coconut shells and crushed plastic bottles. These may seem like everyday waste to us but for Cuttack’s Lipsa Behura, it is a medium for meaningful art that translates into thoughtful gifts.

Lipsa is the founder of an eco-friendly gifting venture ‘Beyond Waste’ through which, she has introduced a diverse array of gifts, ranging from upcycled scrap fabric jewellery, recycled paper diaries, candles from coconut shells to wall hangings from paper waste, each product blending aesthetics with sustainability. In fact, she has always been passionate about art and sustainability. An MBA graduate from Sri Sri University, Lipsa launched her venture in 2022 with an idea to bring a meaningful change in the gifting industry.

“I chose the gifting sector because it is growing at a rapid rate and this is also an area where people do not look into the sustainability aspect and also overlook the extent of plastic that the industry consumes. Through Beyond Waste, I wanted to help people realise that gifts can be eco-friendly and do not have to contribute to the carbon footprint,” she said.

It was during her MBA internship at a few villages when Lipsa came across the idea of manufacturing eco-friendly handicrafts and other gifting options. She volunteered for a ‘Youth for Sustainability’ campaign by a local NGO where she began understanding climate change and the need for plastic waste management.