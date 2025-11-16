At 58, cancer survivor from Vizag treks to Everest Base Camp, turning recovery into resilience

VISAKHAPATNAM: At an age when many begin to slow down, 58-year-old Munni Kaisare from Visakhapatnam, chose an entirely different path. A cancer survivor and a retired teacher from Timpany School, she recently completed the arduous trek to the Everest Base Camp, turning a deeply personal journey of recovery into a quiet but powerful message of resilience.

Munni was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago. The news shook her family, but she recalls the moment with calm clarity.

“Everyone at home was devastated. But after chemotherapy and with God’s grace, my health slowly improved. I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life being afraid of what had happened,” she says.

One afternoon while watching a documentary on the Discovery Channel, she came across a programme on Everest trekking. “It fascinated me,” she says, adding, “I thought, why not try it myself?”

Her family was startled when she expressed her desire. They asked, ‘Why risk your health at this age?’ But I had already made up my mind.”

Munni successfully trekked Dayara Bugyal in Uttarakhand, located at 12,000 feet. That experience strengthened her confidence. “If I could do that, I felt I could aim higher,” she says.

She trekked nearly nine hours a day during the final stretch of the expedition. “When I started trekking, I had a severe cough. Doctors said it was due to exposure to animal droppings on the mountain trails,” she recalled.