Earthly journey transforms barren land in Dindigul into lush forest

DINDIGUL: In 2002, the sun had baked thousands of acres of farmland barren near the Batlagundu-Kodaikanal border. Swathes of lush green crops had been bleached into lifeless brown patches, putting farmers’ lives on hold. When crisis stripped the land bare, Dr M Rajaram couldn’t stay aloof. The Principal at Natham Government Arts College began his long trek: to restore both the life of the land and the livelihood of farmers.

The epiphany of how to revive the land did not stem from local policy, but from an article about Wangar Maathai, a renowned Kenyan environmentalist. Driven by this inspiration, the environmentalist raised in Dindigul began his 25-year crusade, which has since seen him organise over 200 plantation programmes.

“I completed my schooling at MSP Solainadar School in Dindigul and graduated in physics from GTN Arts and Science College and went on to pursue a master’s degree in English, followed by an MPhil in English at Thiagarajar Arts and Science College in Madurai,” the Erode-born conservator said. He is also a first rank holder in English in the TRB exam held in 2007.

He shared that his grandfather owned several acres of farmland in Batlagundu, where he spent his childhood exploring fields and immersing himself in the picturesque beauty. This inspired him to plant trees as a child. He was also an active member of the Rotaract Club for young adults, which is affiliated with the Rotary Club in Dindigul.