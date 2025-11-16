Earthly journey transforms barren land in Dindigul into lush forest

DINDIGUL: In 2002, the sun had baked thousands of acres of farmland barren near the Batlagundu-Kodaikanal border. Swathes of lush green crops had been bleached into lifeless brown patches, putting farmers’ lives on hold. When crisis stripped the land bare, Dr M Rajaram couldn’t stay aloof. The Principal at Natham Government Arts College began his long trek: to restore both the life of the land and the livelihood of farmers.
The epiphany of how to revive the land did not stem from local policy, but from an article about Wangar Maathai, a renowned Kenyan environmentalist. Driven by this inspiration, the environmentalist raised in Dindigul began his 25-year crusade, which has since seen him organise over 200 plantation programmes.
“I completed my schooling at MSP Solainadar School in Dindigul and graduated in physics from GTN Arts and Science College and went on to pursue a master’s degree in English, followed by an MPhil in English at Thiagarajar Arts and Science College in Madurai,” the Erode-born conservator said. He is also a first rank holder in English in the TRB exam held in 2007.
He shared that his grandfather owned several acres of farmland in Batlagundu, where he spent his childhood exploring fields and immersing himself in the picturesque beauty. This inspired him to plant trees as a child. He was also an active member of the Rotaract Club for young adults, which is affiliated with the Rotary Club in Dindigul.
In memory of Wangari Maathai, he initiated a project named ‘Project Maathai’, aimed at creating a vast green space within the RVS College campus in Dindigul. “With the management’s support and assistance from NSS volunteers, the team successfully planted over 2,000 saplings inside the premises which was completed in just six months. The saplings chosen were indigenous species such as Pungai (Pongamia pinnata/Indian Beech tree), Vembu (Azadirachta indica/Neem tree), Vaagai (Albizia lebbeck/Indian Saman/Siris tree), and teak (Tectona grandis). The primary reason for selecting these native varieties was their ability to support local wildlife and enhance climate resilience. Moreover, these trees have co-evolved with native flora and fauna, offering vital food and shelter that non-native species cannot provide.”
Following this, he expanded the initiative across rural and urban areas of Dindigul. A personal goal of planting 3,650 saplings annually was set by him, fully understanding that it would be a challenging yet achievable target. With the support of volunteers, saplings were planted along roadsides, in open spaces, and at street corners. Beyond this, he emphasised the importance of maintaining saplings through regular watering, pest control measures, and proper spacing necessary for their growth and survival.
“Many NGOs operating in urban areas conduct tree plantation initiatives in a ritualistic fashion. Once planted, they often neglect the responsibility of maintaining the saplings, leading to their death within two weeks. Additionally, safety concerns also mar efforts. For instance, in several places where tree plantation drives were organised, plant guards are often missing. These guards, typically made of iron, are heavy and play a crucial role in protecting saplings from animals. When I went on a field visit, over 200 guards were located away from their designated spots. It was later discovered that nearby residents had removed them for personal use,” Rajaram said.
Highlighting another achievement, he shared that in 2016, Muthiah Government Arts College for Women in Dindigul was chosen as one of the largest government institutions for women in the state. He said, “As it was an ideal spot situated on over 20 acres of open land, I decided to launch a unique sapling plantation initiative. With assistance from a friend, Muruganandam, an agriculturist from Dindigul, we procured over 129 species of trees. Approximately 2,000 saplings were planted across the facility.”
Rajaram actively participates in desilting waterbodies. “Desilting is vital for restoring the original storage capacity of waterbodies, increasing availability for drinking and irrigation, improving groundwater recharge, and reducing the risk of floods. Recognising that such large-scale projects often require additional support from companies and government entities, I collaborate with teams to help them achieve these objectives,” he said.
Whether it is restoring the 1.25-km Settinayakkanpatti–Senkulam Canal or strengthening the 255-acre Thamarai Kulam, his conservation efforts run deep. Since 2016, he has addressed over 110 student groups, urging the next generation to imagine a future they can rebuild just as he has done with Dindigul’s landscapes.
