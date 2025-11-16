Grief to green: Planting trees of change

TIRUNELVELI: The sprawling neem tree near S Archunan’s home in Rajavallipuram put down roots right around the time a tragedy befell his family. The dark, concentric circles in its trunk, when counted outwards from the centre, would reveal, instead of its age, the number of years since Archunan’s family members lost their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Chellam. Acting on a piece of advice from a well-wisher, he planted the sapling in memory of his son, who died in 2003. The sapling’s growth restored hope in the 55-year-old man, in whose mind, gradually, an idea germinated. Initially, he planted a few more saplings, and soon, tens branched into hundreds and thousands, and by 2012, Archunan had planted a few thousand saplings.

Archunan used to work as a tea vendor at the Tirunelveli Railway Station, where he made acquaintance with Maha Jothi, a passenger and a statistical department official. To help him overcome the loss, Maha suggested that Archunan plant a sapling, sowing the seeds for his initiative. In 2012, he offered him Rs 63,000 to pursue his afforestation efforts, which he has since continued with the support of his family and volunteers.

“Apart from Kanniyakumari and the Nilgiris, people from nearly every district have invited me to plant trees,” said Archunan, who now trains over 10,000 volunteers through his organisation, Sepparai Valabhoomi Pasumai Ulagam. “At times, the local body administrations of several districts, including Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Villupuram, have reached out to me. In Tirunelveli we planted thousands of trees in Veinthankulam, Melapalayam, Highground, Rajavallipuram, Palamadai, Kattalai, Vannanpacheri, Thalaiyoothu, and Udaiyaarpatti,” he said.