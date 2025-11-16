Kurnool social worker leads a lifelong fight against superstitions

KURNOOL: When self-interest often overshadows service in modern times, Barma Suresh Kumar stands as a shining example of compassion, awareness, and dedication to humanity. A visionary educator and passionate social worker, Suresh has devoted his life to inspiring others with service and social responsibility.

With over 13 years of experience in the medical and health department, he now serves as a Lecturer in Community Medicine at Kurnool Medical College, where he guides medical students not only in academics but also in values of empathy and public service.

Suresh, who hails from a remote village of Pendekal in Tuggali mandal, began his journey as a Medico-Social Worker after completing his Master’s in Social Work from Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur. Deeply influenced by the ideals of Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), he has been part of the movement since 1992, promoting rational thinking, scientific attitude, and humanism. Over the years, he has organised hundreds of awareness programmes on organ donation, environmental protection, superstition eradication, and blood donation.

“I have always believed that service should not be a one-time act. It must become a way of life. Whether you are a doctor, teacher, or student, your duty is to make the world around you a little better every day,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he counselled isolated patients, coordinated hospital beds, guided families through procedures, and even arranged vehicles for the safe transport of recovered patients.

His tireless efforts brought heartfelt appreciation from many families, and he was honoured with the Excellent Humanity and Service Award (IMC 2019) and a State-Level Award for his work as a District Disability Coordinator. As the Transplant Coordinator at Kurnool Government Hospital, Suresh has been instrumental in spreading awareness about organ donation.