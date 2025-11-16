Lifelong pursuit to find lost pages

CHENNAI: The moment you step into this house in Kovilpathagai, you feel as though the walls themselves are whispering stories. On the first floor, a big room is crammed with books, rare, ancient, fragile and fiercely treasured, painstakingly collected by a 75-year-old man who never allowed the limits of his schooling to confine the vastness of his mind. Pazhankaasu Srinivasan built this universe of more than 50,000 books through sheer obsession, perseverance, and a hunger for knowledge that refused to fade with age.

Born in 1950 into a traditional Telugu Vaishnavite family in Thiruvidaimarudhur near Kumbakonam, Srinivasan completed only his SSLC. Yet his learning spans a breathtaking range of subjects, from philosophy and religion to politics, archaeology, medicine and world history. As a teenager, he was drawn to the communist movement, and though he could not pursue higher studies, his ideological leanings deepened his desire to read extensively. At 19, he joined the Communist Party of India and remained in the party for nearly 30 years. Over the years, however, certain literary commitments and political developments he disagreed with gradually prompted him to withdraw from party activities. Despite this, he continues to maintain close intellectual connections with scholars from all faiths and ideologies.

The expansion of his personal library is the result of decades of determined effort. Srinivasan travelled widely in search of rare editions, even reaching Mumbai and other cities only to return empty-handed at times. His passion for philosophy guided much of this pursuit, leading him to collect writings on Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and other belief systems. When asked whether collecting books is merely a pastime, he smiles and explains that he has read nearly 90% of them.