Peta Sri, the storyteller of Tirupati, chronicles the temple town’s living folklore

TIRUPATI: In the temple town of Tirupati lives a man who is dedicated to documenting the very heart and heritage of the spiritual capital. Acharya Peta Srinivasulu Reddy, fondly called Peta Sri, has spent decades weaving the folklore, songs, and traditions of Tirupati and Chittoor into timeless stories that celebrate region’s living culture.

Speaking to TNIE, Peta Sri emphasised that ‘folklore is not just a subject of study; it is a lifelong passion. I was born and brought up in Tirupati. Writing stories is my way of repaying my debt to my birthplace,’ he said. Born to Peta Chengamma and Peta Narayana Reddy, he drew inspiration from village life, temple bells, and local folk traditions. After his studies he earned a PhD on Chittoor’s folk romantic songs. Later he served as SVU dean and shaped Telugu education and research in AP.

What makes Peta Sri’s work truly remarkable is his unwavering focus on the folklore of his native region. Through nearly 25 books, he has documented the stories, songs, rituals, and deities that define the cultural landscape of Tirupati and Rayalaseema. His works — such as Janapada Srungara Geyalu, Chittoor Zilla Palle Padalu, Tirupati Ganga Jatara, and Tirumala Tirupati Gramadevathalu — reveal his deep engagement with the spiritual and social fabric of the region. In Tirupati Kathalu — a collection of 108 stories (with 25 published as Koneti Rayani Kathalu) — he captures everyday lives and divine connection of the people who live in the shadow of Lord Venkateswara.