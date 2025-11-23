Artisan from Andhra Pradesh gets national glory for Etikoppaka toys

VISAKHAPATNAM: For 37-year-old Santosh of Etikoppaka, making lacquer toys has never been just a livelihood but a legacy carried forward through generations and a cause he has devoted his life to preserving the art form. Days from now, he will stand before the nation to receive the Shilp Guru Award from President Droupadi Murmu, conferred by the Ministry of Textiles. “It’s his sixteen years of struggle to earn a national award and it means everything. But what matters even more is that this craft, which once began to fade away, is now finding new life,” Santosh said.
The Shilp Guru Award was instituted in 2002 to honour master craftspersons who have made exceptional contributions to the preservation of India’s handicraft heritage. It is the highest recognition and is presented only once in a lifetime. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a gold coin, a shawl, a Tamrapatra and a certificate.
Etikoppaka, a village in Elamanchili mandal in Anakapalle district, is well known for its lacquer toys created from ivory wood, locally called Ankudu Karra. The wood is shaped by hand into toys and decorative artefacts. Natural dyes blended with lacquer lend these products their soft colours and sheen. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the craft nearly disappeared. It was one of the most difficult phases,” Santosh recalled stating, “People have returned to these toys. They are being chosen for weddings, baby showers, festivals and other occasions. The familiarity and cultural value of the craft have drawn people back to it.”
Santosh works with a team of 15 artisans who follow a collaborative production process. One cuts and prepares the wood, another shapes it, others colour, polish and assemble the final pieces. Their work drew national attention when he and his team created the AP tableau for the 76th Republic Day Parade. Based on the theme Etikoppaka Bommalu designed by State I&PR team, the tableau won the third prize in the jury category, which marked the first award for the State in three decades. It featured figures of Lord Ganesha and Lord Venkateswara, as well as elements such as ornaments and the Bobbili Veena, all created in the Etikoppaka style.
“That opportunity changed how people viewed our work,” he said. About three to four years ago, only 250 villagers were engaged in toy making, which has now crossed 500. “Many women who worked in industrial units nearby have chosen to return to toy making because of its cultural connect and the flexibility to work from home,” he noted.
Although the craft has revived, Santosh continues to live and work in a rented space that doubles as both home and workshop. He acknowledged the encouragement the government has extended in recent months. The Forest Department plans to cultivate ivory wood only for artisans in Etikoppaka. The office of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has adopted Etikoppaka toys as State sponsored souvenirs for official gifting. The Deputy CM has appreciated Santosh’s work, which has brought confidence and visibility to the craft.
“One member of our team is always away at exhibitions or workshops,” Santosh stated. “At the moment, my mother is in Hyderabad for an exhibition. We take turns because connecting with people and explaining the craft is as important as making the toys themselves,” he added.
The toys of Etikoppaka carry the Geographical Indication tag, which certifies their regional identity and authenticity. With the Shilp Guru Award coming to the village, artisans believe that both visibility and pride in the craft will grow, ensuring that the skills of turning wood and the tradition of lacquer art are passed on to the next generation.