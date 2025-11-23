Artisan from Andhra Pradesh gets national glory for Etikoppaka toys

VISAKHAPATNAM: For 37-year-old Santosh of Etikoppaka, making lacquer toys has never been just a livelihood but a legacy carried forward through generations and a cause he has devoted his life to preserving the art form. Days from now, he will stand before the nation to receive the Shilp Guru Award from President Droupadi Murmu, conferred by the Ministry of Textiles. “It’s his sixteen years of struggle to earn a national award and it means everything. But what matters even more is that this craft, which once began to fade away, is now finding new life,” Santosh said.

The Shilp Guru Award was instituted in 2002 to honour master craftspersons who have made exceptional contributions to the preservation of India’s handicraft heritage. It is the highest recognition and is presented only once in a lifetime. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a gold coin, a shawl, a Tamrapatra and a certificate.

Etikoppaka, a village in Elamanchili mandal in Anakapalle district, is well known for its lacquer toys created from ivory wood, locally called Ankudu Karra. The wood is shaped by hand into toys and decorative artefacts. Natural dyes blended with lacquer lend these products their soft colours and sheen. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the craft nearly disappeared. It was one of the most difficult phases,” Santosh recalled stating, “People have returned to these toys. They are being chosen for weddings, baby showers, festivals and other occasions. The familiarity and cultural value of the craft have drawn people back to it.”