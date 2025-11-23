Kakinada police extend duty beyond traffic

KAKINADA: The Kakinada Traffic Police have gone beyond their official responsibilities to serve society in a unique way. Led by Traffic-I Inspector N Ramesh and supported by District Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav, the team conducts special awareness programmes on cybercrime prevention and self-protection for schoolgirls.

Their visits to schools, colleges, crowded public areas, and community meetings educate people about safety in both physical and digital spaces. The aim is to empower young girls with knowledge and confidence while strengthening public trust in law enforcement.

The police have produced several awareness videos displayed in educational institutions and public spaces. After watching these, many students have become more cautious, adhering to the traffic rules and avoiding violations.

Traffic police regularly explain the dangers of bike stunts, rash driving, triple riding, underage driving, using mobile phones while driving, and drunk driving. They emphasise the importance of wearing helmet and following traffic rules. Short films and real-life videos highlight the consequences of traffic rules violation, the impact on families, and the life-threatening risks of careless behaviour on the roads. Ramesh uses local FM radio to reach public and students. He warns that anyone driving under the influence of alcohol will face consequences. The vehicle rider attempting to escape police checks at high speed are prone to accidents. In the event of a fatal accident while fleeing, there is no third-party insurance claim, and the government will not offer compensation, making reckless behaviour even more dangerous.