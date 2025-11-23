Rebuilding lost childhoods: KR Raja’s fight for children of incarcerated parents

CHENNAI: The smile didn’t come all at once. It unfolded slowly — hesitant, almost startled — across the face of a ten-year-old girl from a small village near Melur. Only months earlier, her world had shattered when her mother was murdered by her father. School became impossible; each day felt fragile and uncertain. Then, after months of battling bureaucracy her grandparents could barely understand, the government’s victim compensation order finally arrived.

For the family, it brought a measure of stability. For the little girl, it meant something far greater — an assurance that tomorrow might be gentler than yesterday. That moment of relief was made possible by a small team from Global Network for Equality (GNE)- India, a Tirunelveli-based NGO that stepped into the family’s confusion with clarity and care. They helped the grandparents navigate legal procedures, and ensured the young girl returned to school. Across Tamil Nadu, hundreds of children like her are finding steadier ground because someone chose to notice them. That someone is KR Raja, lawyer at the Madurai High Court and founder of GNE. Raja’s resolve began long before he entered a courtroom.

At eight months old, a severe fever paralysed both his legs, plunging his parents — who ran a modest grocery shop in a village in Kallakurichi — into despair. Neighbours whispered cruelly that his mother had caused his disability. Overwhelmed by poverty and stigma, she came close to ending her life when Raja was six. He remembers pleading with her, promising, “I will grow up and take care of the family.”