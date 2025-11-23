U-turn man who halted congestion across TN

Manuneethi’s story did not begin with a grand plan but with a decades long journey shaped by observation, persistence, and an engineer’s instinct to simplify complexity. His approach first captured widespread attention in 2021, when Coimbatore was wrestling with severe traffic snarls and a worrying rise in accidents.

As the first officer appointed to the newly formed Road Safety Wing in the city, he found himself with little more than a blank slate and an urgent mandate: to find something that worked. In December 2022, during a discussion with the then deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), the focus fell on the Lawley Road Junction along the Thadagam–Anaikatti Road — a spot infamous for its clogged lines of vehicles.

Manuneethi saw a space where movement had collapsed under the weight of conventional traffic controls. It was here that his now-famous experiment took shape. Instead of depending on signals or barriers, he chose the simplest tool in traffic engineering — a roundabout. Using sandbags, his team created a makeshift circular island, switched off the traffic lights, and diverted vehicles into a continuous flow. What followed was astonishing. Within minutes, the junction that once overflowed with frustrated motorists became an example of effortless movement. The success was immediate, and it lit the path for the innovations that followed.