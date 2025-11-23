Waterman of South zone brings accolades to Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Podili Rajasekhara Raju, popularly known as the ‘Waterman of South Zone,’ has emerged as an inspiring figure in the field of water conservation.
Recently, he was honored with the National Jal Shakti Award in the “Best Individual” category for excellence in water conservation practices. He received the award from President of India Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi.
Born into a lower-middle-class agricultural family in Kokkera Kondaiah Palem near Darsi in Prakasam district, Raju grew up witnessing the toil of farming and the struggles of his parents, Podili Nalla Nuka Raju and Mallamma, in raising their three children.
These early experiences instilled in him a determination to work for farmers and rural communities, particularly in the areas of irrigation and safe drinking water. Despite financial challenges, he pursued higher education with grit, completing degrees in Botany, Social Work, and a PG Diploma in NGO Management, with the support of friends who believed in his vision.
Raju began his career working with NGOs, initially focusing on women’s empowerment, skill development, and community sustainability. His work with self-help groups and rural women earned him recognition as a dedicated social worker.
From 2005 onwards, he shifted his focus entirely to water conservation, groundwater enrichment, and environmental protection, laying the foundation for his lifelong mission.
Over the past two decades, Raju has played a pivotal role in providing irrigation and drinking water to nearly 1.23 lakh families across 245 villages in seven districts spanning Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. His initiatives—ranging from watershed development and check dams to rainwater harvesting—have not only supported agriculture but also ensured water availability for domestic and wild animals.
Alongside, he has worked with corporate organizations and NGOs to implement projects that enhance water resources and protect the environment. His contributions have earned him numerous accolades over the years. In 2014, he won the National Green Tech Award, followed by the Global Leadership Award and National Alumnus Award in 2018. In 2020, he was honored with the Union Government’s Water Hero Award and the Best Covid Warrior Award.
Recently, in 2023, he was named India’s Responsible Leader, and on November 18, he received his second national honor from the Jal Shakti Ministry. Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu felicitated him for his achievements.
Despite the recognition, Raju remains humble. “I never bother about awards or felicitations. My only aim is to provide irrigation and safe drinking water to the people of my country. I saw the miseries of farmers and poor families struggling for water. That vision has guides me all my life. Enhancing water sources gives me immense satisfaction, and I will continue this mission,” he told TNIE.
For Raju, family has been his greatest source of strength. He credits his parents, siblings, friends, wife Ganga Bhavani, and daughters Devaki Nandan and Induvadana for supporting him through every challenge. Their encouragement, he says, has been the backbone of his mission.