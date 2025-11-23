Waterman of South zone brings accolades to Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Podili Rajasekhara Raju, popularly known as the ‘Waterman of South Zone,’ has emerged as an inspiring figure in the field of water conservation.

Recently, he was honored with the National Jal Shakti Award in the “Best Individual” category for excellence in water conservation practices. He received the award from President of India Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Born into a lower-middle-class agricultural family in Kokkera Kondaiah Palem near Darsi in Prakasam district, Raju grew up witnessing the toil of farming and the struggles of his parents, Podili Nalla Nuka Raju and Mallamma, in raising their three children.

These early experiences instilled in him a determination to work for farmers and rural communities, particularly in the areas of irrigation and safe drinking water. Despite financial challenges, he pursued higher education with grit, completing degrees in Botany, Social Work, and a PG Diploma in NGO Management, with the support of friends who believed in his vision.

Raju began his career working with NGOs, initially focusing on women’s empowerment, skill development, and community sustainability. His work with self-help groups and rural women earned him recognition as a dedicated social worker.

From 2005 onwards, he shifted his focus entirely to water conservation, groundwater enrichment, and environmental protection, laying the foundation for his lifelong mission.

Over the past two decades, Raju has played a pivotal role in providing irrigation and drinking water to nearly 1.23 lakh families across 245 villages in seven districts spanning Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. His initiatives—ranging from watershed development and check dams to rainwater harvesting—have not only supported agriculture but also ensured water availability for domestic and wild animals.