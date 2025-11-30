INTERVIEW | Skyroot’s Vikram: The cab to space is now here

Skyroot Aerospace has taken a major step in India’s private space journey with the launch of its advanced Infinity Campus in Hyderabad — a facility built to produce one rocket a month. Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the flight-ready Vikram-1 launch vehicle, the campus signals India’s push for a bigger share of the global satellite launch market.

Calling it a symbol of new-age innovation and youthful ambition, the prime minister praised Skyroot CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana and said the company had become an inspiration for aspiring space entrepreneurs.

In an exclusive conversation with TNIE’s Siddhardha Gattimi, Pawan Kumar — a former ISRO scientist — traces Skyroot’s rise from a startup idea to a global launch contender, breaks down the tech behind Vikram-1, and outlines the road ahead towards reusable rockets and the goal of “opening space for all”.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on the unveiling of Infinity Campus and Vikram-1. To begin with, could you tell us more about the campus — its mission, capabilities and how it will shape Skyroot’s future?

Infinity Campus is India’s largest private rocket manufacturing facility. It has been designed to produce one orbital-class rocket — the Vikram-1 — every month. This will significantly enhance our launch frequency and increase India’s share in global space and commercial launch markets.

The campus is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure for world-class rocket development and production. Phase 1 spans 2 lakh sq. ft., and we plan to expand to 3 lakh sq. ft. soon. Its location near the Hyderabad airport ensures operational convenience and rapid logistics.